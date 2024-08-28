The limited series is inspired by the podcast of the same name which centered on an armed robbery that took place in Atlanta.

Where to Watch Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson in Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist

It's time to take a trip back to 1970s Atlanta.

Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Samuel L. Jackson and more actors star in the new Peacock limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. Inspired by the podcast of the same name, the show will revisit an armed robbery that took place on the same night as Muhammad Ali's highly anticipated comeback fight against Jerry Quarry.

It was October 26, 1970. Ali had been out of boxing for four years since being suspended for refusing to enter the military draft as the Vietnam War was escalating. But Georgia granted him a boxing license, paving the way for a career resurgence. He beat Quarry in round three after the referee stopped the bout due to a cut above Quarry's left eye. But the drama wasn't limited to just the ring. Elsewhere in Atlanta, scores of affluent fans were gathering for an exclusive after party at a private home. But six to eight men showed up with sawed off shotguns and robbed them of their cash and jewelry.

Hart's character Gordon "Chicken Man" Williams is at the center of the series, having been accused of orchestrating the braen heist. "Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force, who is tasked with bringing those responsible to justice," per the series description.

Want to find out if Chicken Man is able to pull it off? Well, you'll have to watch to find out.

Vivian Thomas (Taraji P. Henson) on Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Parrish Lewis/PEACOCK

When does Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist premiere? The limited series premieres Thursday, Sept. 5 on Peacock. New episodes are released weekly.

Where can I watch Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist? All eight episodes of Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist stream exclusively on Peacock.

The Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Cast

Gordon "Chicken Man" Williams (Kevin Hart) and Vivian Thomas (Taraji P. Henson) on Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Parrish Lewis/PEACOCK

The limited series has an ensemble cast that includes Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, Terrence Howard, Chloe Bailey, Lori Harvey, and Sinqua Walls.

The series will see Hart, who is known for his more comedic roles, play a more dramatic and serious character. And though he's adored for his humor, Hart's co-star Taraji P. Henson is excited to see the actor's depiction of Chicken Man.

"I told him in the beginning of his career, ‘We know you’re funny, man; I want to see you do that drama,'" she previously told Vanity Fair.

And viewers can see just that when Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist premieres Sept. 5.