Inside Kevin Hart's Family Life: How Wife Eniko and His 4 Kids Shape His World

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart's heart and humor show through his work, thanks to the unwavering support of his wife Eniko and four children, who keep him inspired and grounded.

Kevin Hart is expanding his horizons with a dramatic role in the new Peacock series Fight Night.

Described by the streamer as a true crime drama, the limited series — premiering Sept. 5 on Peacock — will tell the story of an infamous armed robbery that took place on the night of boxer Muhammad Ali's 1970 comeback fight. Hart plays Gordon "Chicken Man" Williams, who is accused of orchestrating the brazen robbery.

This role is more serious for Hart, who made his name in comedies like Jumanji and Ride Along. But Hart is ready for the challenge. "I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited about something in my life," Hart told Vanity Fair.

This wouldn't be possible, he's previously said, without his children. Balancing his demanding schedule with family life, Hart frequently emphasizes the importance of family, revealing how his children inspire and drive him daily.

RELATED: How Taraji P. Henson Made It in Hollywood as a Single Mother

Inside His Marriage to Eniko Parrish

Eniko Parrish and Kevin Hart attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Night School" held at Regal Cinemas L.A. LIVE Stadium 14 on September 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

In 2008, Kevin Hart, 45, met model and fitness fanatic Eniko Parrish, 40. The couple started dating soon after and married in 2016, at which point she took on his surname.

According to People, Hart proposed to the model in 2014 after several years of dating. The surprise proposal, captured on video during her 30th birthday celebration with friends and family present, featured Hart saying, "On this perfect day, I chose to make the most perfect decision," before getting down on one knee and presenting the ring.

In August 2016, the couple exchanged vows in a California ceremony, surrounded by family and friends. Hart’s eldest children, Hendrix and Heaven, were also present, per Yahoo. Parrish wore a custom Vera Wang lace mermaid gown and later shared a photo of herself and Kevin walking down the aisle on Instagram. She captioned the image, "Cause I'm a fool... such a fool (for youuuu) babe we did it, you are officially my husband... Ahhh!"

RELATED: Watch Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson Roast Colin Jost on Their Olympic Highlights Show

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Kenzo Kash, in November 2017, per People. Nearly three years later, Eniko welcomed their second child, daughter Kaori Mai, on September 29, 2020.

In March 2024, Eniko and the couple’s four children joined Hart as he received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

In his speech, Hart emphasized the importance of family to him. "My wife, my kids, my foundation. I can't do what I do without the right foundation," the comedian stated, making his daughter visibly emotional. "To my wife, I love you for being patient with, my god — lack of consistency and choice, but ultimately believing that I will do the right thing."

Hart has previously said that he has a greater appreciation for his family after being in a near-fatal car accident in 2019. In the aftermath of the crash, Hart underwent surgery on his back and his wife Eniko, a Fabletics ambassador, was by his side at all times.

"It all boiled down to four walls," he told Men's Health. "And in the space of those four walls was my wife and my brother, my kids and my friends, all on rotation. And I got a chance to think about what matters, and it's not fame. It's not money. It's not jewelry, cars, or watches. What matters are relationships. You know, the people that were helping me get up and out of the bed."

Eniko Parrish and Kevin Hart attends the world premiere of "Ride Along 2" at Regal South Beach Cinema on January 6, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Aaron Davidson/FilmMagic

How tall is Kevin Hart? Over the years, a lot's been said about Hart's height, which varies depending on the source. But Hart cleared up any confusion in an interview with Anderson Cooper. Cooper highlighted varying reports of Hart's height, with GQ listing him at 5-foot-5 and The Los Angeles Times at 5-foot-4. Jokingly dismissing a claim that he's 5'2", Hart confirmed, "GQ finally got it right. [I’m] 5-foot-5, like with a shoe on, like a sneaker. Now, if I put a boot on, I can get to 5’5″ and a half." His height often serves as a punchline in his specials and films, where he frequently shares the screen with taller co-stars. But Hart has used this to his advantage, explaining that this characteristic allows him the freedom to poke fun at himself on stage. "You're not laughing necessarily at me as if I am a joke. You're laughing at the experience," Hart said in the interview with Cooper. "I'm giving you an experience through a story that is relatable, and more importantly, I am saying things that other people just don't have the heart to say." And his wife, Eniko, who reportedly stands at 5-feet, 6-inches, doesn't seem to mind the height difference either.

RELATED: Kevin Hart Takes a Dramatic Turn in New Crime Series Fight Night: "Never Been More Excited"

Inside Kevin Hart's Relationship With His First Wife, Torrei Hart

Heaven Hart, Kevin Hart, Hendrix Hart, and Eniko Parrish attend Audi Arrives At The World Premiere Of "Avengers: Endgame" on April 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Audi

Hart welcomed two children with ex-wife Torrei Hart during their eight-year marriage. The couple married in 2003 before going on to have a daughter, 19-year-old Heaven, and a son, 16-year-old Hendrix.

Torrei met Hart at the Community College of Philadelphia, and they pursued their comedy dreams together. After moving to Los Angeles, Kevin and Torrei balanced family life with acting roles in commercials and films. The couple officially divorced in 2011.

Despite not being close friends, Hart and his ex-wife, Torrei, have managed to maintain a cordial relationship for the benefit of their children. In a 2017 interview with Us Weekly, Torrei discussed their amicable relationship.

"It's not always easy," Torrei told the magazine. "It takes time and both parties have to be willing and wanting. And here's the thing: It's up and down. It's like any relationship."

Their kids, meanwhile, are living their best lives. His eldest, Heaven, even started college last year, a moment that Hart commemorated on social media.

"So proud of my daughter….I can’t even say little girl anymore because you have blossomed into the most amazing young woman ever!!!!! God knows I am beyond proud of you and that I love you with my all. Fly Heav Fly….The world is yours!!!!! My baby girl is off to college…. I cried in the car!!!!" the proud dad gushed on Instagram.