The Insane True Story That Inspired Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist

What happened during the Atlanta heist?

On October 26, 1970, crowds flocked to Atlanta to watch one of the most celebrated boxing matches of all time, marking Ali’s epic comeback against Jerry Quarry, also known as “The Great White Hope,” according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Celebrities such as Sidney Poitier and Diana Ross were just a few names on the elite guest list, joining other spectators dripping in diamonds and showing up in Rolls Royces delivered from New York City, according to the podcast’s description.

But it was a private afterparty hosted by Atlanta's Gordon “Chicken Man” Williams that became ground zero for a brazen criminal underworld heist that would go down in Atlanta’s history. There, guests in possession of engraved invitations were met by a handful of masked men armed with sawed-off shotguns who surprised hundreds of partygoers — some of whom authorities suspected to be part of Atlanta and New York’s underbelly. The robbers then corralled the victims into the basement and forced them to strip down to their underwear, taking off with no less than $1 million (about $8 million today) in cash and valuables, per the Atlanta outlet.

On the case was J.D. Hudson, one of the city’s first Black detectives on Atlanta’s police force. Hudson said it was a race against time to find out who masterminded the robbery before New York City gangsters got to them first, according to an interview with Hudson played in the podcast.

Ultimately, a Georgia grand jury indicted McKinley Rogers Jr and James Henry Hall on armed robbery charges, reported the New York Times in 1970. Hammond was taken into custody, while Rogers (whose real name was James H. Jackson) and Hall (whose real name was James Ebo) were gunned down in the Bronx in the early morning hours of May 8, 1971, The New York Times reported later that month.

According to witnesses, the fugitives — plus a third individual — were killed after two men fired 11 rounds into their stolen Cadillac. Inside the vehicle, N.Y.P.D. officers found loaded guns, fake I.D.s, and $700 in cash.

When asked by journalists years later about when his investigation ended, Hudson said, “When everybody was dead,” according to the podcast Fight Night.

Newspapers at the time reported Chicken Man — one of the crime’s central figures — died within days of the heist, a death believed to be a “contract hit,” according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. But years later, Hudson told the podcasters that Chicken Man was actually alive and well and living as a changed man… a pastor, in fact.

An online obituary shows Williams died in 2014.