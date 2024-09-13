What Happened to Chloe Bailey’s Character on Fight Night? Lena Mosley’s Fate Revealed

The only woman a part of the Atlanta heist’s fate was left in jeopardy.

Fight Night left viewers with a cliffhanger on the exact fate of Lena Mosley, but the latest episode streaming now on Peacock is quick to provide clear answers.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for episodes 1-4 of Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

The quest to find out who was responsible for the armed robbery at a Muhammad Ali fight after party is heating up. Police officials are finding leads, but still slightly behind crime bosses who were robbed and seeking their own form of justice.

The third episode ended with a shot ringing through the air after Frank Motten (Samuel L. Jackson) interrogated Mosley (Chloe Bailey) about her possible involvement and if she knew the names of anyone involved. Motten also desperately wanted to know if Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) was in on the robbery.

“She has to hold her own because sometimes, the men like to mess with her, and she’s like, ‘No, that’s not gonna happen,’ so as you see throughout the series, throughout the episodes, Lena is nothing to be messed with,” Bailey said of her character when speaking with NBC Insider.

As Detective J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle) is taking in the scene of the heist the following day, another officer informs him they found another body. Mosley, still clad in her outfit from the night of the party, is found dead where we last saw her. The shot we heard in Episode 3 proved fatal for the lone woman tied to the heist.

Actress Chloe Bailey Shines Amongst Stacked All-Star Fight Night Cast

Vivian Thomas (Taraji P. Henson), Lena Mosley (Chloe Bailey) and Maxine Downes (Teresa Celeste) in Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Season 1 Episode 3. Photo: Eli Joshua Adé/PEACOCK

The singer and actress is known for her roles in Swarm and The Exorcism. Three moments during filming Fight Night stood out for Bailey, one highlight being working with Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures, Empire) and a stunt coordinator to prep for their scene together, Bailey said.

“As we’re doing that in our sweats, I’m like, looking at her like, ‘Wow, I get to do stunt rehearsal with Taraji,’” Bailey said.

Another scene that came to mind was her character’s death at the hands of Motten in a secluded, wooded area.

“I was just absolutely honored, and it was [an] emotionally heavy scene…for a while, I was like, I hope I can deliver what I need to, what Lena needs to give in this scene,” Bailey said about her moment opposite Jackson.

As for her time working alongside Hart on set, Bailey says he was cracking her up the entire time they were shooting.

“It’s all of those pinch me moments when I am like — I kinda freeze the moment and I’m like, ‘Wow, I really get to act amongst these legends and tell this story in a special way,’” Bailey said.

See how Mosley's death and the search for others involved in the heist continues by watching Fight Night on Peacock now.