Fight Night's Costume Designer Reveals the Inspiration Behind Terrence Howard's Bold Look

Ernesto Martinez spoke to NBC Insider about dressing the stars of the limited series in fun outfits that fit the '70s vibe.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is giving fashion inspo for days.

In the Peacock limited series, the characters are dressed in fun and vibrant looks that reflect what it was like to live in Atlanta during the '70s. Men are wearing sleek and tailored suits, while the women are dressed in bright colors and figure-hugging silhouettes.

Given that the series is inspired by true events, costume designer Ernesto Martinez had a lot of material to work with. But it was the vibes that he was most inspired by. "People were way more free and way more creative in 1970 with fashion — way more daring," Martinez told NBC Insider in an interview.

And though celebrities still make headlines for their outfits in 2024 — see Heidi Klum's Halloween costumes — Martinez said, "A lot of the things I see on social media and the red carpet really are not even as daring as they were back in 1970."

Martinez noted that Barbra Streisand caused scandal for wearing sheer dresses and sexy suits, styles that were far more "risqué" for the times.

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson's Red Carpet Pics Are Proof She's Truly Ageless: See From 2001 to Now

Inspired by the brazenness of the '70s, Martinez sought to recreate these looks, and we'd argue he accomplished what he set out to do.

Terrence Howard's Fashionably Forward Cadillac Richie

Cadillac Richie (Terrence Howard) in Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Season 1 Episode 2. Photo: Eli Joshua Adé/PEACOCK

Take Terrence Howard's character, Cadillac Richie, for example. The mobster is confident and unafraid of being the center of attention. With this in mind, Martinez sought inspiration from a popular rock musician: "I based him kind of on a Jimi Hendrix-type character — but what Jimi Hendrix would wear if he wore a suit," Martinez explained.

Throughout the show, viewers can see Richie in tight-fitting pants and patterned tops that add to his eccentricity. There's also his feathered hair, courtesy of a wig that he continues to wear.

The Fashion of Fight Night

Cadillac Richie (Terrence Howard), Frank Moten (Samuel L. Jackson), Lamar (Michael James Shaw) on Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Parrish Lewis/PEACOCK

Richie stands in stark contrast to Samuel L. Jackson's Frank Moten, a mobster whose looks were inspired by the styles of London's Savile Row. Martinez described Moten as a "very tailored kind of banker, gentleman gangster."

For other characters like boxer Muhammad Ali (Dexter Darden) and singer Lola Falana, Martinez's job was easy since these real-life figures were photographed many times in the '70s. There are so many photos of Ali, in fact, Martinez said, "I just replicated everything he wore."

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Reveals Her Technicolor Hair Transformation Was a Total Accident

In terms of the less flashy characters, like Don Cheadle's detective J.D. Hudson, Martinez kept things straightforward. "He does have casual moments, but they're still a detective. So, you couldn't do a whole lot of colorful stuff, colorful things with him," he said of his process.

Muhammad Ali (Dexter Darden) in Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Season 1 Episode 3. Photo: Fernando Decillis/PEACOCK

As a whole, Martinez said it was "really fun" to dress Taraji P. Henson, Kevin Hart, and the rest of the cast.

And while the background characters aren't front and center, they're still a part of bringing the series to life, so Martinez made sure they fit in. He understood that Fight Night is largely set during the after-hours and centers around the Collier Heights party where the heist went down. Plus, he knew these scenes were frequented by people from all over the country, Martinez said, "So I took a little bit of each city and what was iconic dressing in each of those cities, and sort of put it into the whole vibe of the show."

To see how Martinez's designs added to the fun and vibrant experience that is Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, head on over to Peacock to watch the show now.