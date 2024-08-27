Kelsea Ballerini Gave a Hopeful Update About Her Beloved Dog Dibs' Health (DETAILS)

One of the Coaches of Season 27 of The Voice has been navigating through challenging times with her pet and is leaning on fans to help her get through it.

On August 25, Kelsea Ballerini, who will make her official Voice Coaching debut in early 2025, took to social media with a heartfelt plea to her fans after passing along some bad news about her beloved dog, Dibs.

"My sweet dibs needs big prayers and healing energy sent his way," the 30-year-old captioned on Instagram Stories. "Send our boy some love."

While the country star didn't give any more details than that, it's clear that her beloved dog is going through some tough times, but thankfully, her fans heeded her call, and they stepped up in a big way! On August 26, Ballerini posted an update on Dibs to her Instagram Stories while thanking everyone who kept her pup in their thoughts:

Kelsea Ballerini posts her dog to her instagram story. Photo: Kelsea Ballerini/Instagram

"Dibby made it through the night and is stable enough to run the tests," Ballerini wrote. "We need to figure out the next steps. Thank you for all of the prayers and good energy. I made sure to tell him so many people love him and are thinking of him when I got to visit last night."

Although Dibs doesn't look like he's out of the woods yet, the little guy is feeling the love from Ballerini's friends, family, and fans.

Ballerini's dog has been a big part of her life ever since she adopted him in the early stages of her career. After all, he's named after a 2015 song of hers called "Dibs," and in a 2020 dog food commercial, fans got a glimpse of how much Dibs has meant to the Grammy winner.

"I've grown up with dogs my whole life," Ballerini revealed. "When I started touring, it was my first time really being on my own. I was homesick sometimes, and I was like, 'I really want a dog.' Dibs came into my life when I got my first tour bus. I think dogs kind of make home wherever you are, and so, for me, he's always made it feel like home… the magic of a dog is just the fact that they're by your side no matter what."

Just like how Dibs has been by Ballerini's side her whole life, it doesn't look like the country star intends to leave Dibs' side anytime soon, either.

Kelsea Ballerini makes her official Coaching debut in Season 27 of The Voice

Kelsea Ballerini attends the Michael Kors A/W 2024 fashion show during New York Fashion Week in Chelsea on February 13, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Filming is already underway for Season 27 of The Voice, where Ballerini will battle it out against an all-star Coaching lineup consisting of John Legend, Michael Bublé, and a returning-after-a-lengthy-hiatus Adam Levine.

Although Season 27 won't be Ballerini's first time sitting in a Coach's chair, it will be the first time she'll be a Coach in an official capacity — not just substituting for her close friend, Kelly Clarkson!

Season 27 officially kicks off in early 2025.