Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini, and Carly Pearce's Voices Are Magic Together

What do you get when you mix the musical stylings of Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini, and Carly Pearce? A country home run.

Season 27 of The Voice premieres next year, and it will feature first-time Coach and country queen Kelsea Ballerini.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter will make a splash on the singing competition series alongside fellow S27 Coaches Michael Bublé, Adam Levine, and John Legend. Thankfully, she has a very powerful ally in the form of Voice Coach alum Kelly Clarkson. Both Ballerini and Clarkson are chummy with each other, having collaborated on a 2022 country tune titled "You're Drunk, Go Home" along with Carly Pearce.

Ballerini, Clarkson, and Pearce actually performed "You're Drunk, Go Home" during the 2022 CMA Awards, which saw Ballerini kick off the song with her sugary-soft vocals and Clarkson turn things up with some truly insane soprano notes. Pearce, as always, rounded out the set with her powerhouse pipes.

Watch the epic collaborative performance here.

While Season 27 won't be the first time Ballerini appears on The Voice (she memorably subbed for a sick Clarkson in 2021 and appeared as a rare "Fifth Coach" in Season 15 via digital-only segments), she'll certainly bring a new energy to the show that will no doubt keep things interesting. And with Clarkson in her corner, Bublé, Levine, and Legend should be scared.

What to know about "You're Drunk, Go Home"

Kelly Clarkson hosts The Kelly Clarkson Show; Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee; Carly Pearce performs onstage for the 2022 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on August 07, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBC; Terry Wyatt/WireImage; Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

Released on Ballerini's fourth studio album, Subject to Change, the song marks the first studio collaboration between Ballerini, Clarkson, and Pearce. Speaking to Hollywood Life in 2022, Ballerini described "You're Drunk, Go Home" as a "super fun, honky tonk-style song," before adding, "I think you could not have matched three more perfect women at this point in their lives to sing this song." She's not wrong: Her voice perfectly complements Clarkson and Pearce's tenors.

Pearce and Ballerini are actually best friends in real life. “We watched each other get our record deals, we watched each other get our first No. 1s, we watched each other have failed singles, we watched each other fall in love,” Ballerini told Taste of Country. “We’ve watched each other go through every season of life.”



She added, “I just think to have someone in a very similar position in life, go through the same things. It's just nice to have a friend.”