Hear Kelsea Ballerini's Chaotic Call to BFF Kelly Bolton: "Did You Poop Your Pants?"

We all need a Kelly in our lives! Kelly Bolton, that is, best friend of The Voice Coach Kelsea Ballerini.

The country sweetheart recently prank-called Bolton with a story about getting food poisoning, and Bolton's response was equal parts hilarious and informative. And it showed what real friendship looks like.

Kelsea Ballerini's best friend, Kelly Bolton, gave her great advice about stomach issues

Kelsea Ballerini performs during Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

In a video for Elle, Ballerini had to prank-call a number of her famous friends, plus Bolton, an executive at Ballerini's record label. They have an adorable greeting for one another — "Hey, Dibby!" — and it's clear how close the two women are from the jump of their chat. During her call, Ballerini pretended to be suffering from the same food poisoning that Bolton recently dealt with. Like a true friend, Bolton started immediately asking about Ballerini's, ahem, bowels, and offering advice: Tums will soak up acid, but Imodium is what she needs to stay out of the bathroom.

After Ballerini revealed that the food poisoning story was a lie and they are on camera, Bolton was (jokingly) mad, telling Ballerini that their friendship is over. "Whatever! Now the whole world knows that if you get a stomach virus, Imodium is the cure. You're welcome, everybody!" Bolton said playfully.

Bolton is the inspiration behind the line "I'm calling Kelly for a talk" in Ballerini's song "How Do I Do This." As she explained to Elle, listeners sometimes think she means former The Voice Coach Kelly Clarkson, who would probably have great advice, too, but no. In the song, Ballerini sings about being nervous before a first date, which makes us think Bolton was the recipient of the famous video Ballerini sent before her first date with her now-boyfriend Chase Stokes (the video was even set to the song...).

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the The 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California on February 2, 2025. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini prank-called Michael Bublé, too

In the same segment, Ballerini also rang her fellow The Voice Coach Michael Bublé, who FaceTimed her even though he was surrounded by his kids yelling, "Papa!" Ballerini pretended that one of her final three Artists had dropped out before the Live Shows, and Bublé was so encouraging, saying that even if she were missing an Artist for Lives, she's no underdog. "You’re the one that is an arena star and you’re coming in as the new Taylor Swift," he told her.

When she revealed the deception, he thought the whole situation was hilarious and that she should have pushed the lie further. We know who to call next time we're in a jam!