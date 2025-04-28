All the Team Kelsea, Team Adam Artists Going to The Voice Live Shows (SPOILERS)

Four lucky Artists are on their way to The Voice Season 27 Live Shows.

No more Steals, no more Saves. The Playoffs are where The Voice gets super competitive, with each Coach narrowing their team from five Artists..to two. Here's where things stand after the first Playoff episode on April 28.

Who from Team Kelsea is going to the Voice Live Shows?

It's Coach Kelsea Ballerini's first time in the red chair, but with two strong Artists advancing to the Semi-Finals, she's in a great position. After competitive Playoff performances, Ballerini chose Iris Herrera and Alanna Lynise to go through to the Live Shows.

Lynise is a soulful singer from a musical family in Toledo, Ohio, who often dedicates her performances to her longtime boyfriend. Herrera is at the other end of the vocal spectrum with a rocker-chick edge, and her against-all-odds story is downright inspiring. She auditioned for The Voice Season 26 and got zero chair turns, but instead of letting the disappointment crush her, she came back stronger than ever and is headed to the Live Shows.

"Last season with Fleetwood Mac 'Gypsy,' I played it safe by doing what Stevie Nicks does. I didn’t, unfortunately, get any chairs. I wasn’t authentic and original to me," Herrera reflected during her Blind Audition. "[Now] I’ve got a whole new vibe and a whole new song that’s specific to me." She sang “You Are My Sunshine” for the Blinds, and it worked!

Who from Team Adam is going to the Voice Live Shows?

After taking a long break, OG Coach Adam Levine is back where he belongs and ready to reclaim dominance over The Voice. He's got two very different but equally talented Artists representing him at the Live Shows: Lucia Flores-Wiseman and Kolby Cordell.

Flores-Wiseman has been Team Adam from the start, consistently blowing the Coaches away with her magical vocals and beautiful guitar playing. Cordell began his journey on The Voice a little differently, first performing "Never Enough" by Luther Vandross. “The song is about operating on a level of love and expressing it with no limits,” said Cordell.

"John [Legend] is in heaven," Ballerini remarked to Levine as he sang. Cordell jumped at the chance to work with him, joining Team Legend and winning his Battle round thanks to his signature rasp. Though he didn't win his Knockout round, a Steal from Team Adam kept him in the competition.