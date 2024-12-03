Keke Palmer Thought Nicki Minaj Wanted to Curse Her Out at the Met Gala (Extended)

Keke Palmer Thought Nicki Minaj Wanted to Curse Her Out at the Met Gala (Extended)

Keke Palmer's Baby Son Waving to the Camera During Her Photoshoot Is Beyond Cute

This fall, Password Host Keke Palmer shared an Instagram carousel from a recent professional photoshoot she took part in alongside her 1-year-old son, Leo. The two were dressed to the nines, naturally, and Leo was a natural in front of the camera. The cutest moment from the shoot? Leo slyly waving to the camera as his mom struck a pose.

How to Watch Watch Password on NBC and Peacock.

See Leo's precious little wave here. It's the first photo in the carousel.

"My little guy and me, always making moves," Palmer captioned her post.

Leo's lived quite the life since Palmer welcomed him in early 2023. He's been around the world and then some — staying by his mom's side the entire time. Leo is clearly his mother's biggest fan, especially when it comes to her next-level singing skills.

Leo turns 2 in February 2025. We just know Palmer has an epic birthday celebration planned for him.

Keke Palmer on raising Leo: "The village is really important"

Keke Palmer and her son Leo celebrate National Pancake Day in matching suits on September 18, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Holiday Inn Express

Palmer isn't raising Leo alone. In an illuminating 2024 interview with Teen Vogue, she opened up about living with her family in Los Angeles as she navigates motherhood — and as it turns out, establishing a loving community for Leo has been key.

RELATED: Keke Palmer Casually Dropped an Uncanny Nicki Minaj Impression on The Tonight Show

"The village is really important," Palmer explained. "It's more about keeping Leo insulated with the people that I know and trust, that don't just love him, but love themselves. That's really big."

Ultimately, Palmer strives to surround Leo with positive influences — his inquisitive nature almost demands it.

"It's important that he has good examples," she revealed. "He observes everything. It's about giving him the proper role models and making sure my family is around."

RELATED: SZA and Keke Palmer's "Big Boys" SNL Sketch Is a Cuffing Season Anthem

Thanks to her tireless work ethic, world-class talent, and sacrifices she's made early in life, Palmer can be the mom she always wanted to be to Leo.

"I 100% feel like money doesn't buy you happiness," she said during the interview. "I'm not always happy because of my money. But the [financial] security I have with my son is a stress reliever."