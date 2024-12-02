See Keke Palmer's 1-Year-Old Son, Leo, Light Up as She Belts an Incredible High Note

The iconic high note from Wicked's "Defying Gravity" is officially living inside everyone's head lately — and even Password's Keke Palmer can't get enough!

In a hilarious and endearing Instagram video shared on December 1, the award-winning game show host showed off her unbelievable singing skills as she routinely belted out that note as she casually went about her day. The best part? Her 1-year-old son, Leo, was delighted to hear her sing it as he was held in his mom's arms.

"Me, ever since I started holding spaceeeee 🤣🤣🤣 even the baby carrying on," Palmer captioned.

Whether she was grabbing a roll of toilet paper from the cabinet or walking down the stairs, Palmer continually allowed the uplifting spirit of Wicked to take over — and the results were amazing!

By now, everyone knows how talented Palmer is vocally, and the fact she can sing such a difficult note perfectly on-key is seriously impressive.

Leo's tiny little face absolutely lit up when his mom sings is one of the cutest things ever. In fact, many fans pointed out her son's pure joy in Palmer's comment section.

"Leo is his mom's biggest fan ❤️," said one commenter.

Leo isn't the first kid to be utterly shocked by their mom's singing talent — Halle Bailey's little one was captivated by his momma just last week! (And of course, Leo himself has been mesmerized by Palmer's voice before, too.)

Keke Palmer reflects on her own growth during her parenthood journey

While he's one of the cutest kids on the planet, raising Leo hasn't always been easy for the first-time mom. Fortunately, Palmer's gone through an evolution as she navigates the often-rocky road of motherhood.

In a 2023 interview with Parade, Palmer revealed what she learned about herself while raising her son. Thankfully, any anxiety she had before Leo was born has melted away as Palmer realized she doesn't have to be "perfect."

"You are the perfect mom for your baby," she explained. "There's no wrong or right — everything that you do, everything you're learning; all the lessons and all the figuring it out, you are perfectly suited for your child."

For Palmer, the key to success has been having the confidence to accept that there's no "perfect" anything — motherhood included.

"The reality and the truth is that there is no perfect anything, there's just you doing the thing," Palmer revealed. "Once you have that confidence to just trust yourself, it becomes so much easier. There's this idea of what a mom looks like, and I don't really think that's fair because every mom is different."