Keke Palmer Casually Dropped an Uncanny Nicki Minaj Impression on The Tonight Show

The Password Host also sang sweet "show tune" she and her son Leo sing to each other.

As a gifted actor, singer, author, and Emmy-winning Password Host, Keke Palmer is a national treasure. As if that wasn't enough, she also debuted another talent when she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 19: A spot-on impression of Nicki Minaj.

Palmer's new book, Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative, is full of advice she has received from celebrities and various people throughout her life — and some words of wisdom unexpectedly came from Minaj.

Palmer's Password co-star, Jimmy Fallon, asked her where she ran into the "Super Bass" singer. The Nope star explained she ran into her at the star-studded 2024 Met Gala — where she thought she was about to be in trouble with the "Super Freaky Girl."

Keke Palmer shares the advice Nicki Minaj gave her

"So we're at the Met Gala, and I was with Marc Jacobs — and he was talking with Charlie Jacobs and Nicki Minaj over to the corner," explained Palmer. "I know Nicki, because on DM she connected me to [photographer] David LaChapelle for my baby shower photos. So I wanted to tell her in person, thank you, you know?"

"And so I walk over there and she's in the middle of talking to them. She's like... 'You, I need to talk to you. Hold on,'" she continued, casually dropping an uncanny impression of Minaj, complete with the rapper's signature finger pointing gestures.

"And I'm like, I done did something. Nicki about to cuss me out at the Met Gala," Palmer recalled. "And I was like, okay, I'm gonna sit here and wait and see what she had to say."

"Then she's like: 'Look, I don't read the press. I don't know everything that's going on, but I just want to tell you, nobody knows what it's like when we turn off the lights and we gotta be with ourselves. So you do whatever you need to do to be good with you.'"

Pleasantly surprised, Palmer told Fallon that she thanked Minaj for her speech, adding, "I was not expecting that!"

Maybe Palmer should play Minaj next time she hosts Saturday Night Live. Watch the Password reunion with Palmer and Fallon — in which she also gives a sweet update on her "independent" son Leo — in the Tonight Show video above.