SZA and Keke Palmer's "Big Boys" SNL Sketch Is a Cuffing Season Anthem

Keep warm this winter with the TikTok-viral song about finding a man for the long cold months ahead.

Now that the weather is officially cooling down, to quote SZA, "it's cuffing season" for many people who are on the lookout for a winter snuggle buddy.

In Saturday Night Live's "Big Boys" pretaped musical sketch, Keke Palmer teamed up with Musical Guest SZA for an ode to "that time of year we find a man to keep us warm through these cold months," as Palmer explains in the intro.

Not just any man, but a "big boy." Palmer, along with SNL Season 48 cast members Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim, and Punkie Johnson star in the December 2022 music video, which finds the ladies bundled up in a snowy wonderland singing about wanting to be a "winter wife."

SZA's vocals elevated the tune on the surprisingly catchy chorus: "It’s cuffing season, and now we got a reason / To get a big boy, I need a big boy, gimme a big booooy."

The women listed off what qualities their "big boys" need, including a back like a California King bed, "legs like a monster," a stocked fridge, and the ability to carry all the groceries into the house in one trip.

SZA during the “Big Boys” sketch on Saturday Night Live on December 3, 2022. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

"'Til the sun comes back I need a big boy hottie / Makes his own heat with his big boy body," Nwodim rapped, as she roasted marshmallows only using her man's radiating body heat.

To close out the number, Kenan Thompson appeared in a shimmery silver suit with a message for all those seeking "big boys": "We out here, ladies. We the reason for the season. These bears don't hibernate in the winter, you know where to find us. We'll be shoveling snow in our shorts."

Marcello Hernández and Ego Nwodim during the “Big Boys” sketch on Saturday Night Live on December 3, 2022. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Is SNL's "Big Boys" with SZA a real song?

Yes. And no, in that it's sadly unavailable to stream on Spotify or Apple Music. The best way to hear the full "Big Boys" song is by watching the sketch.

The "Big Boys" lyrics were written by Punkie Johnson, Vannessa Jackson, and Streeter Seidell, and the video was directed by Mike Diva.

"Big Boys" is very much a real song in that the bop took on a life of its own outside of SNL, with the sound going viral on TikTok — leading some to think the song was off of SZA's latest album, instead of from a sketch. It was even featured in a TikTok-centric sketch from Pedro Pascal's Season 48 episode (with a cameo by his longtime pal Sarah Paulson).

Regarding the "Big Boys" chorus, SZA told Entertainment Weekly, "that was [made in] 15 minutes at the end of a rehearsal."

"I just went in there and they were like, 'This is our 'Big Boys' song. Would you be down to do this hook?' And I was like, 'Yes'," SZA said in the December 2022 interview. "I did it with my engineer, and he helped out with the song." The "Kill Bill" singer deemed it a "cool" experience.

Watch "Big Boys" from Season 48, Episode 7 of Saturday Night Live above, and stream every season on Peacock anytime.