A Beaming John Legend Shows his Buckeye Pride as Ohio State Wins National Championship

Last night, Coach Ryan Day’s Ohio State Buckeyes took down Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the College Football National Championship, which gave many a Buckeye fan cause for celebration, including at least one with a fantastic voice.

While Coach Day was leading his team to victory, another outstanding Coach was cheering right along: The Voice coaching legend John Legend, who won Season 16 with Artist Maelyn Jarmon, and will be back in the big red Chair for Season 27 beginning Monday, February 3 on NBC.

John Legend revels in Ohio State Buckeyes National Championship victory

Yesterday, as his Buckeyes were handling their business to stand atop the first ever 12-team College Football Playoff, Legend posted a photo of himself to Instagram, proudly donning his Ohio State hoodie, along with the caption “O-H!,” a popular cheer for Ohio State fans. And you can tell by the smile on his face that he’s beaming with Buckeye pride.

John Legend is a longtime Ohio State fan

Not that his Buckeye pride should come as a surprise to fans of Legend, a native of Springfield, Ohio, who’s publicly worn his love for his team on his red sleeves since at least 2009, when he posted on Twitter (now X), “The only football team I'm truly loyal to is the Ohio St Buckeyes. In the NFL, I just like to watch a great game and great teams.”

And back on January 11, 2021, hours before his Buckeyes were defeated by Alabama in that year’s National Championship game, Legend posted on Instagram another picture of himself in a different Ohio State hoodie, with the caption, “Living in LA, but Ohio is always home! Let’s get this championship!

So yeah, the tide doesn't always roll the Buckeyes' way. Obviously, Legend’s not just jumping on the bandwagon; he’s a tried-and-true Buckeyes fan, who’s put in the time, seen the dark days, and can now revel in the hard-fought national title. Granted, his football viewing habits have likely changed a bit since marrying Chrissy Teigen in 2013 and having four kids to keep him busy, but it’s obvious that his love for his team has remained the same.

Catch Legend alongside fellow Coaches Michael Bublé, Adam Levine, and Kelsea Ballerini when The Voice returns to NBC and Peacock for Season 27, premiering Monday, February 3. Plus, catch exclusive Big Ten football all next season on NBC and Peacock.