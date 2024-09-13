Jimmy Fallon's Thank You Notes Shouted Out Travis Kelce's U.S. Open Look

Bucket hats are back in style — and if you need more convincing, look no further than Travis Kelce at the U.S. Open.

The Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end spends a lot of time on the football field, but on September 8, he accompanied girlfriend Taylor Swift to the star-studded annual tennis match. The celebrity couple caused quite a stir in the stands, singing along to "I Believe in a Thing Called Love" by The Darkness and sporting some fashion 'fits that caught the attention of the internet — and Jimmy Fallon.

Travis Kelce's bucket hat prompted a Jimmy Fallon Thank You Note

On September 12, The Tonight Show Host penned some "Thank You Notes" in the latest installment of the recurring segment. Fallon called out Kelce, who wore a matching Gucci bucket hat and Gucci cardigan at the U.S. Open, for "looking like an undercover cop about to ask a bunch of high-schoolers if they have any 'grass.'"

"Come on bro, where's the grass? Where's all the grass?" Fallon said, doing his impression of an adult trying to act like a cool teen.

Fallon also wrote some thank you notes to things like cider donuts for "being the 2,000 calorie reward I deserve after picking two apples," and bar trivia, the event "where smart people can get drunk and drunk people can act smart," as well as a photograph of Donald Trump from the September 10 presidential debate.

On the September 11 edition of his New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs player talked about his time at the tennis match, saying he's usually a loud fan, but didn't resort to yelling at players at the U.S. Open.

"I played it cool, I played it respectful, knowing that that's kind of frowned upon," Kelce said, according to TODAY. "I'm sure if I started heckling him like the guy did in Happy Gilmore... I probably would've got asked to leave really quick. I dressed the part, I acted the part. I was very quiet except for during intermissions when they were playing music."

As for his look, he credited the classic cartoon character, Mr. Magoo, for his outfit inspiration.

"Had the old country club looking going with the cardigan and button up, and then the hat to match," Kelce explained. "I was Gucci head to toe, and then I had the Magoo mustache. The bucket hat with the mustache is very Magoo-ish, and I was a huge Mr. Magoo fan growing up."