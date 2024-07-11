Jenna Bush Hager to Star in "Top Secret" Kansas City Chiefs Christmas Movie (DETAILS)

Keith Robinson Shares How Humor Helped Him Cope After Experiencing Two Strokes (Extended)

Jenna Bush Hager joins the Hallmark Channel for one of its signature holiday films featuring Travis Kelce's NFL team.

Jenna Bush Hager is officially dipping her toes into the world of acting!

The 42-year-old mom of three was all smiles on the set of TODAY on July 11 as she giddily explained she has a role in an upcoming Hallmark Channel movie, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, marking her acting debut. Although details are scarce, there's plenty for fans to get excited about — especially if you happen to be a fan of modern love stories and a certain Kansas City-based professional football team!

For viewers who missed it happening live on NBC, TODAY posted Hager's memorable announcement on Instagram. She was beaming in an oversized Travis Kelce jersey and a Santa hat as she joined the TODAY set with the script in hand. (Hager also announced the news in a sweet Instagram selfie video later in the morning!)

It's understandable that her colleagues would want as much information as possible, but alas, Hager's lips were sealed shut. Although she came bearing the film's script, she was adamant about not dropping any spoilers that would potentially upend production before it even started.

"Here's the script, but it's top secret," Hager explained. "I've got a hot script!"

Hager revealed she thought she nailed the lead role in a movie about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship, but it wasn't meant to be.

"First of all, I thought it was about Taylor and Travis, and I thought I got the Taylor role," she said to laughter. "Um, but I didn't, shocker."

