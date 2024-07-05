Jenna Bush Hager Cuddles 4-Year-Old Hal for the Cutest Mother-Son Moment (PHOTO)

The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host embraced the summer by sharing a precious pic with her youngest child.

Most moms know the secret to a perfect start to summer — and as TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager proves, sometimes the only thing a mother needs is a comfy poolside chair and a good cuddle with their kids!

On June 25, the 42-year-old mom of three posted an adorable photo to Instagram of herself and her 4-year-old son, Hal, getting in some quality time together. Hager looks genuinely at ease in her stylish hat and summer dress, but Hal is the cherry on top. This is mother-son bonding at its finest!

"Awesome start to summer☀️🕶️," Hager captioned.

Hager and her family have already had a busy summer, and July has barely started! Her three kids accompanied their mom to a recent TODAY Citi Concert Series live event featuring country superstar Lainey Wilson — and Mila, Poppy, and Hal looked oh-so-cool wearing their official NBC VIP backstage passes.

Jenna Bush Hager explains how Hal had trouble processing what she does for work

As millions of parents know, kids can say the darndest things, and an illuminating parenting moment sticks out for Hager. During a memorable moment on TODAY in February, she revealed to co-host Hoda Kotb the moment little Hal discovered what his mom did for a living.

"Kids are always honest ... Hal didn't know what my job was, he didn't know where I came to be with you every day," Hager explained. "So I showed him the open of our show and he started crying. He said, 'I don't like it. Turn it off, I don't like it!'"

In a hilarious twist, Hager hilariously suggested that perhaps Kotb is the reason that Hal got so upset when seeing them together on TV for the first time.

"First, he was kind of into it. He's like, 'Mommy!' — a little shocked but I don't know if the man felt deceived ... or he didn't like my suit," she continued. "He didn't like that I was hanging with you. I'm not sure. But he asked me to turn it off."

Fortunately, Hal has come around to accepting — and nearly embracing — what his mom does for work. In April, he officially made his TODAY debut in a moment that still gives us all the feels.

Keep the ridiculously cute Hal moments coming, Jenna! Fans just can't get enough.