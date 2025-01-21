Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Grandma, Barbara Bush, Had a "Reading Is Sexy" Pillow

Dorinda Medley Explains Why Blue Stone Manor Needs Its Own Show, Talks The Traitors (Extended)

The late First Lady had it right all along.

Jenna Bush Hager is diving headfirst into the book publishing world, and she has her grandmother to thank for her passion.

In early January, the longtime TODAY star announced an exciting venture: The launch of her book imprint (think small-scale book publishing company), Thousand Voices Books. It's the logical next step for the founder of the Read With Jenna book club!

During a January 19 interview with PEOPLE, Hager spoke about how her grandmothers — including the late former FLOTUS Barbara Bush — fostered her love for books as a child.

"Both of my grandmothers, whom [sister Barbara and I] were named after, there was a certain importance that they had in our lives, and they were huge readers," Hager explained. "I mean, my grandmother, Barbara Bush, had a sewn, needle-pointed pillow on her couch that said, 'Reading is sexy.' Which I've remade and put on my couch."

It's no secret that the First Lady loved to sew handmade items. Whether she created on-point pillows or adorable Christmas decorations for her family, Barbara was never shy about showing off her handiwork.

Although her grandmother died in 2018, it's heartwarming to hear about the influence Bush has always had on Hager's life.

Jenna Bush Hager during TODAY on Tuesday, November 19, 2024; Barbara Bush during an interview on September 1, 1985. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC; Cynthia Johnson/Getty Images

Jenna Bush Hager explains how she fell in love with reading as a child

However, Barbara's impact on a young Hager goes far beyond just a throw pillow. Hager told a sweet childhood story about how reading the right book at the right time opened up a new appreciation for reading.

"I remember, probably right when I could read myself, I was in maybe second or third grade, and my grandmother Barbara was visiting, and she was the First Lady [then], and she'd actually brought us her dog's puppy — her grandpuppy," Hager recalled. "And I was reading a book that she had recommended on her arrival called A Dog Called Kitty. And it's kind of in the same vein as Where the Red Fern Grows. It's this really sad, sweet story of a dog named Kitty who has a friend, spoiler alert, and the dog passes away at the end. I was bawling crying, being driven around with her, and she was like, 'Somebody's going to think I'm hitting you! Don't cry so hard!'"

Grandmotherly fears aside, the powerful experience between the two women ignited a spark inside Hager.

"But I think I realized, well, [this experience] was with her, and I couldn't put the book down," she said. "And I think I realized the power that books have to make us feel."

Many, many years later, Hager finds herself in charge of Thousand Voices Books, a subsidiary of Random House Publishing Group, with plans to publish six books in 2025!