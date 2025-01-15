Why People Hung Up On Jenna Bush Hager's Twin, Barbara: "Poor Little Sister"

Jenna Bush Hager Came To The Rescue After Barbara Bush's Daughter Arrived Six Weeks Early

Jenna Bush Hager joyfully remembers the "family folklore" of a prank gone wrong with her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush.

One conversation sticks out in our minds, however? In this genuinely funny back-and-forth between the two women on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (which we peg occurred pretty recently), Hager launched into a family story that had Kotb howling with laughter. As it turns out, total strangers routinely hung up the phone on Hager's twin sister, Barbara Bush Pierce, when the sisters were growing up.

For the viewers who were unaware of who Hager's famous parents and grandparents are, the star gave a quick preface.

"There's an epic story in my family folklore," she said. "My poor little sister, Barbara Bush. My sister was named Barbara Bush, and my grandmother became First Lady — who was kinda notorious in the '90s with that hair and pearls and such."

Hager's story was only a few seconds in, and Kotb already couldn't stop laughing. It was the cutest thing ever.

"Barbara would call and order Domino's — as we did in the '90s — and she'd be like, 'Who is this for? Barbara Bush,' and they would hang up on her!" Hager explained. "Because they thought it was a prank call!"

The story checks out. We would've done the same thing. "Barbara Bush" ordering a pizza? Sure, kid.

At that moment in the story, Hager pivoted and hilariously revealed her master plan for her kids. "I'm going to teach my kids how to prank," she continued. "Let's prank call more!"

"Yeah!" Kotb said. "It's like, 'Ring and Run,' or… what do you call it? Something and ditch?"

Well, not so fast, Hager immediately put a stop to her co-host's way of thinking.

"No, don't 'Ditch Dong Ditch' these days!" she exclaimed. "Don't do that."

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush on TODAY, Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

So there you have it, everyone. Hager is an ardent fan of prank calls, but ringing your neighbor's doorbell and running away is taking things way too far in her book.

(Fair enough; you've got to draw the line somewhere, right?)

In the end, it was another classic moment between the two friends that made the fourth hour of TODAY one of the most must-see hours on television.

Jenna Bush Hager searches for her next partner in crime

Jenna Bush Hager appears on The Today Show Season 73 on Tuesday, November 19, 2024; Scarlett Johansson attends the European Premiere of "Transformers One" at Cineworld Leicester Square on September 19, 2024 in London, England. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage

It's a new era for Hager and the fourth hour of TODAY. This week, Hager launched TODAY with Jenna & Friends!

For the next few weeks, Hager will find herself co-hosting alongside stars like Taraji P. Henson, Eva Longoria, Password's Keke Palmer, and Scarlett Johansson as she embarks on her journey to "date" co-hosts until she finds the perfect permanent partner!

"All of the women that have said yes are like dream guests," Hager revealed during a recent interview with E! News. "So the fact that they're willing to, like, host, which is work, means so much to me, especially when the world is hard. They're leaving their homes to come to be with us. We do not take that lightly. And we're so excited."