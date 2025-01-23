About Real Twins Jason & Victor Turner, Who Played Conjoined Twins on Chicago Med

Asher Won’t Give Up on Trying to Save a Brand-New Mom | Chicago Med | NBC

Chicago Med's case on the January 22, 2025 episode centered on conjoined twins Powell and Elijah Hughes.

One of the medical cases on Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 10 ("Broken Hearts") centered on conjoined twins Powell and Elijah Hughes, played by brothers (and real-life twins) Jason and Victor Turner.

How to Watch Watch Chicago Med Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The brothers were taken to the E.D. after fluid began flooding Elijah's chest. After being stabilized, Elijah and Powell told Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) they had a separation surgery on the horizon with a different doctor. Lenox then called in that doctor after finding a tumor that could spread to Elijah's heart within days. Lenox suggested moving up the surgery, which had its risks, but after Elijah and Powell weighed their options, Elijah explained that he didn't want his illness to hold Powell back in life. They agreed to the surgery, but sadly, only one of the twins would wake up.

In a twist, Powell suffered a stroke during the operation while Elijah, the twin whose condition put them in the hospital, lived. Elijah woke from the surgery separated from Powell and learned his brother was now on life support.

RELATED: About Chicago Med's Dr. Caitlin Lenox, Played by Sarah Ramos

Conjoined twins (Jason and Victor Turner) are tended to by a doctor and a nurse on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 10 "Broken Hearts". Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Who plays the conjoined twins Powell and Elijah Hughes on Chicago Med? Chicago Med's Powell and Elijah Hughes are played by identical twin stars Jason and Victor Turner. While the Turner brothers played conjoined twins on Chicago Med, they are not actually conjoined in real life. The brothers were only conjoined thanks to the power of makeup and special effects. The Turner brothers both boast impressive acting portfolios. Jason is a TV actor known for his roles in The Walking Dead and She-Hulk. Victor has appeared in several series, such as Army Wives, Ozark, and NCIS.

Chicago Med's first conjoined twins surgery went smoothly

Conjoined twins (Jason and Victor Turner) are tended to by a doctor on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 10 "Broken Hearts". Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Interestingly enough, this isn't the first time Chicago Med has tackled the subject of conjoined twin surgery, an intensive procedure that can bring many risks. In the Season 3 finale of Chicago Med ("The Tipping Point"), the doctors performed surgery on conjoined twin babies, which fortunately went much more successfully than Season 10's attempt.

RELATED: Why SVU Fans Know Chicago Med's New Guest Star Erin Anderson

Watch Chicago Med Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.