Jason Beghe Crunches Something Delicious Over His Soft-Boiled Egg Breakfast

Days after shining a spotlight on Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney's surprising daily breakfast choice, we can't help ourselves: It's time to focus our attention on Jason Beghe and how he starts his morning!

In the January 2023 installment of the digital feature series "What's for Breakfast" featuring NBC stars revealing their go-to morning meals, the longtime Chicago P.D. star stood out for his unique breakfast, and it's time to give his favorite tasty meal the respect it deserves.

"My favorite breakfast is one my mom used to make me: soft-boiled eggs," Beghe revealed. "Sometimes I'll do crispy bacon and mix it up in there, even, possibly, a little bit of cheddar cheese."

How sweet is it that he still eats the same breakfast he grew up with as a child? And it's a food combination some may have never considered before. Fortunately, for any fan who may be skeptical of pieces of bacon mixed with soft-boiled eggs, Beghe has two words for you: "Try it."

It sounds delicious. But hey, if bacon bits aren't your thing, plenty of other stars chimed in with their favs. For example, Chicago P.D. alum Tracy Spiridakos' go-to breakfast is another fantastic option for fans who want to eat like their favorites, even if Spiridakos herself isn't too excited about it!

"Scrambled eggs with a little bit of goat cheese is usually my staple breakfast," Spiridakos hilariously deadpanned. "Really exciting."

Jason Beghe identified as a "goofball" on set

Beghe's Hank Voight has been a One Chicago staple for a long time, and the character isn't exactly known for his humor. However, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Patrick John Flueger offered this enticing information: Beghe has a reputation for being the "goofball" on set!

"I don't know if it's one specific person — LaRoyce Hawkins is a funny cat," Flueger explained. "But even Jason [Beghe], as serious as you think he might be, is a goofball. Nobody takes themselves too seriously on our set, not 12 years in."

Now that's something we wouldn't have predicted!

As it turns out, due to Chicago P.D.'s subject matter, moments of brevity from the cast and crew are not only welcomed but they're encouraged.

"The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," Flueger revealed. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable."