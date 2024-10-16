Why Chapman's Confession "Shocked" Voight on Chicago P.D.

If there's one thing Chicago P.D. fans have learned in the past 12 seasons, it's the widowed Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) doesn't do romance — but the latest episode may change that.

At the end of Season 12, Episode 4's "The After," ASA Nina Chapman (Sara Bues) makes a romantic confession: She has feelings for Voight. For anyone paying attention, it was clear the two cops have had chemistry, particularly in "The After." Chapman goes out of her way to act as his partner on a serial rapist case, which turns out to be personal for Voight. It involves the same perpetrator from a case that went cold 15 years prior, his first investigation following his wife Camille's death.

Chapman then falsifies a statement from a C.I. in order to obtain a much-needed search warrant that will lead to the rapist's arrest.

"We don't ever have to mention it again, and I don't expect a damn thing from you," she tells him after she professes her feelings. "But let me be clear, if I want to care about you, if I want to protect you to risk what I want to risk, to make my own choices, then I will."

This came as a surprise to a speechless Voight.

"I just think it kinda shocked him. There's only a few moments at the end where he's processing, but I don't think he has processed it yet," Beghe tells NBC Insider. "It's a lot. You know? And it's a compliment, you know? It's a very professional guy and he respects women, you know, and he always has, so it's kinda tricky... so he just kinda shut that part of himself off."

So what does that mean for Voight and Chapman's future? Read on for more from Beghe.

Voight's feelings for Chapman

After getting over his own initial shock about this development in the Intelligence leader's love life, Beghe explained that while he's not sure what the writers have in store for the duo, he's ready to go with the flow.

"I don't like to think about where this'll go. I'd rather be in this moment fully and then be in the next moment fully and things naturally change and evolve," the actor tells us. "If we end up kissing, it'll be because it's an honest moment, you know?"

And while the 64-year-old thinks his fictional counterpoint needs a moment to understand his feelings for Chapman, he explains that everything with Voight is simpler and more straightforward than we think.

"He's a human being, and he's observant," Beghe says. "One of the things that I like about Hank is... I think that he comes off as super complicated because he's so damn simple. Just even, like, 'Oh, is it gonna go somewhere?' He's not a guy who thinks about, 'Oh, where would this go?'"

So it looks like we'll need to wait until after Chapman's two-month stint in Denver with the FBI to see what's next for the (maybe) love birds.