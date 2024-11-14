See a Young Jason Beghe With a Thick Head of Hair in His Early Modeling Days

Chicago P.D. viewers have seen Jason Beghe as the very serious Sergeant Hank Voight, and they've seen the actor's more easy-going behind-the-scenes personality. But they've never seen him like this...

See Jason Beghe in his model era

How to Watch Watch the Season 12 premiere of Chicago P.D. Wednesday, September 25 at 10/9c on NBC.

Clad in a red leather vest and holding a bag and a saddle, Beghe gives the camera a steely look in a 1982 Giorgio Armani ad photographed by Aldo Fallai. But what's shocking isn't his smolder -- it's his hair. These days, Beghe keeps his salt and pepper hair close-cropped, but there was a time he had luxurious brown curls.

Check it out here.

Beghe's favorite workout is unconventional

If you're wondering how he's kept his model-like physique all these years, here's the secret. “Gardening is badass, man!” he told Muscle and Fitness. “It’s not a half-hour workout. It’s a full day. It’s rough and tough,” he said, adding that he likes playing soccer and getting on the trampoline with his sons.

“I like clean, healthy, organic food,” he continued. AKA, no fast food and no soda. “We have our own fruit and cook our own vegetables at the ranch."

RELATED: Jason Beghe Died and Came Back to Life After Being in a Coma

Jason Beghe appears in Season 10 Episode 21 of "Chicago P.D.". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

“I drink a lot of water,” he added, saying he aims for a gallon a day and that it tastes “so f--king delicious.”

Jason Beghe is a secret goofball

We'd love to know what the Intelligence Unit would think of the Armani ad! In an October 3 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Patrick John Flueger, who plays Adam Ruzek, revealed that the cast copes with the “heavy sh-t” of the plot but keeping it light between takes.

"The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," Flueger said. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable."

RELATED: What's Happened to Jason Beghe's Character Hank Voight on Chicago P.D.?

He added that no one is exempt from the humor. “I don't know if it's one specific person — LaRoyce Hawkins is a funny cat," he explained. "But even Jason [Beghe], as serious as you think he might be, is a goofball. Nobody takes themselves too seriously on our set, not 12 years in."