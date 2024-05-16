Why Fans Are Worried Voight Was [Spoiler] on Chicago P.D. (DETAILS)

Just as the Intelligence Unit cracked their serial killer case, things took an unexpected turn.

Warning: spoilers ahead for the May 15 episode of Chicago P.D., "Inventory."

How to Watch Watch Chicago P.D. Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The Chicago P.D. Season 11 finale can't come soon enough. After Season 11, Episode 12, "Inventory," Sgt. Hank Voight's (Jason Beghe) fate is unclear, and some fans are fearing the worst for the Intelligence Unit's beloved leader.

RELATED: Fans Can't Get Over How Much Chicago P.D.'s Tracy Spiridakos Looks Like Her Mom (PIC)

What happened to Voight on the latest Chicago P.D.?

For weeks, the Unit has been hunting a serial killer, and in "Inventory," Det. Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) got a break in the case: The murdererer is a man named Frank Matson (Dennis Flanagan), who works with the police department, not as a cop, but as their station's lock up time keeper. He actually made his first appearance in the season premiere. Hiding in plain sight? And just like with arrestees, Matson gives his victims one phone call.

But while Upton and the squad were searching for Matson at work and at home, Matson was drugging Voight's drink at the bar and kidnapping him. Now, it's a race against time to find Voight before Matson tortures him to death.

Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) appears in Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 12. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

So, was Voight killed?

The episode was directed Chicago P.D. alum Jesse Lee Soffer, who played Det. Jay Halstead for 10 seasons before exiting the series in 2022. And while fans are happy to congratulate him on a fantastic episode... they're also very, very worried about Voight. On the One Chicago Instagram post celebrating Soffer's direction, one top comment says, "WHAT JUST HAPPENED TO VOIGHT THO??!" and another adds, "Voight better be okay or I’m never watching this show again is all I’ll say."

"Super worried about Voight," wrote a concerned viewer. And just after the episode aired, another commented, "And y’all expect me to sleep tonight with Hank missing. 🥺🥺" Can any of us sleep with Hank missing?

To ease the mind's of worried fans, we can say that Voight was still alive at the end of "Inventory". However, we'll have to tune-in to the May 22 finale to learn his ultimate fate.

"One of [Voight's] strengths is that more than the average humanoid, he is present, He's in this moment. You'll see that even in the beginning when he's drugged out of his mind, he's struggling to become present," Beghe told NBC Insider.

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 11. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

So the veteran officer won't be spiraling or panicking; next episode, he's going to fight back! And in a way, explains Beghe, this is what Voight wanted all along: A face-to-face with the serial killer. "He was single-mindedly looking for this guy. He's got him now. Most of what he's doing is figuring out how to get out of it."

Can't wait to see how he pulls it off. The last episode of the season airs next week on Wednesday, May 22 at 10/9c with the finale "More" (Season 11, Episode 13).

Reporting by McKenzie Jean-Philippe

RELATED: The Unexpected Reason Jason Beghe Has Such a Distinctive Voice