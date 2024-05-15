When Is the Chicago P.D. Season 11 Finale? (DETAILS)

The 11th season comes to an end sooner than you think.

With a total of 13 episodes, Chicago P.D. Season 11 will officially come to a close in just a matter of days.

How to Watch Watch Chicago P.D. Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The series is set to conclude its chilling serial killer storyline, with Voight (Jason Beghe) and Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) leading the way. However, the Intelligence Unit has already been through a lot this season. Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) survived a near-fatal shooting and returned to duty, while Burgess (Marina Squerciati) accepted his third marriage proposal. Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) had a whirlwind forbidden romance with a C.I., while Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) learned a hard lesson about guilt on the job. And we even met a potential new member of the team, Det. Jo Petrovic, an SVU cop who secretly struggles with alcoholism.

Suffice to say, it's been a hell of a season. So when does it all come to an end? Read on to find out everything to know.

When is the Chicago P.D. Season 11 finale?

You can watch the finale, "More" (Season 11, Episode 13), live on Wednesday, May 22 at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock. NBC's synopsis reads, "As the months-long investigation into the serial killer reaches its close, Voight must outsmart the offender in a race against the clock; Upton must make a vital decision."

The episode will mark Spiridakos' final episode, with her officially leaving the series after showrunner Gwen Sigan first confirmed the actress' exit earlier this year. Spiridakos has been on the show for seven years since first joining the cast as Upton in Season 4.

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 11. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

"We're really going to dig into that this season, and dig into growth and transformation — how do you get through your life not looking like what you thought it was going to look like, and realizing that there could be more out there that is maybe better for you?" Sigan told Hello! "It will be a fun ride for her, and there are some interesting and new characters coming in for her to play against."

Jason Beghe also opened up to NBC Insider about his co-stars' exit.

"First of all, she’s somebody who I love and care about and respect," Beghe told us. "She will always be part of the shop. Even if she doesn't come back and work with us, she's part of my life and she's part of our show. You know, she's changed the show, and therefore even going forward, whether she's in the episode or not, she'll be part of the show."

When can I stream the Season 11 finale of Chicago P.D.?

Chicago P.D.'s 11th season finale will be able to stream the next day on Peacock beginning Thursday, May 23 at 6 a.m. ET.

When will the next season of Chicago P.D. return to NBC?

Along with the rest of the One Chicago shows, Chicago P.D. was renewed in March for Season 12. And while we don't have an exact premiere date just yet, we do know it'll return in fall 2024 at its regular Wednesday 10/9c time slot.