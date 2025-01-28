This Unexpected, Sugary Breakfast Gets Taylor Kinney "Ready for the Day"

Platt and Mouch Have Tension Between Them Amidst the Chaos and Danger | One Chicago Crossover | NBC

In a 2023 video featuring many NBC fan-favorites discussing their go-to daily breakfast routines, Kinney's stood out. While many stars spoke about their affinity for classic breakfast foods like Eggs Benedict, protein smoothies, or just simple cups of coffee, Kinney prefers dessert first thing in the morning.

"I have two chocolate Oreos and two vanilla Oreos," he explained. "And I usually don't mess with them too much, but I dunk them in whole milk."

"Dunk the Oreos, bing-bam-boom, breakfast — out the door, I'm ready for the day," he said. Honestly, iconic.

Taylor Kinney loves to have fun on the Chicago Fire set

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) appears in a scene from Chicago Fire, Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Matt Dinerstein/NBCNBCU Photo Bank

This isn't the first time Kinney's delighted fans with his food choices. In a TikTok video shared from a Chicago Fire fan account (presumably taken from the show's set), Kinney attempted to belt out a tune alongside his on-screen wife, Miranda Rae Mayo. The only problem? He was in between chews from his lunch, so he can't quite sing to the best of his abilities. Still, it's adorable, and so on-brand for the fun-loving 43-year-old.

Fortunately, what Taylor Kinney may lack in singing capabilities, he more than makes up for in the dancing department. Please see: This other TikTok video of him shaking his hips and winking, all but confirming this man's got plenty of natural rhythm.

Then again, this shouldn't be surprising: Nearly everyone involved in the One Chicago universe has proven to have unbelievable musical talents behind the scenes.

“This is home,” Kinney told TODAY while showing Chicago some love in honor of Fire's 10th anniversary in 2022. “Times have changed, and the city has changed, and people have grown ... The city has been good to me. I love the city. I’ve gotten to know it through my work."