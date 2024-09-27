Is There A New Dateline on Tonight? (September 27, 2024)

Find out when you can next catch an all-new episode of NBC 's longstanding newsmagazine.

After more than three decades, Dateline is still engrossing viewers with its riveting mysteries and deft storytelling.

Season 33 of NBC's newsmagazine will be no different, promising complex cases and powerful interviews.

But, when does Season 33 premiere and is there a new episode on this week?

Is Dateline new tonight, Friday, September 27, 2024? Yes! Season 33 premieres on Friday, September 27 with an all-new episode, titled “The Butterfly," and beginning at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on NBC. The episode's synopsis reads: "The Season 33 premiere of Dateline investigates the case of a young Ohio woman who vanishes one summer night, prompting her community to conduct a massive search. When she’s found dead, investigators question her friends and family to uncover her killer." Dateline correspondent Andrea Canning reports, and the episode will feature interviews with the family of 21-year-old victim Katelyn Markham, including her younger sister, Ally Markham, and their father, Dave Markham. Dateline also spoke with investigator Paul Newton and reporter Karin Johnson for the episode.

Katelyn Markham. Photo: Dateline/NBC

How can I watch past episodes of Dateline? If you're looking for more Dateline — whether you missed any previous installments or just want to rewatch some — past episodes are available to stream on Peacock. There, you'll find hundreds of episodes, from Seasons 18 through 32.

Among them is the most recent episode, Season 32's finale, “The Shadow in the Window." The case centers on the mysterious death of 35-year-old mother, Nada Huranieh. “None of it felt real, like none of it felt real,” her daughter, Aya Altantaw, who was just a teen when she found her mom not moving and lying face-up on the patio, told Dateline. According to the episode's description, “What initially seems like a fatal accident reveals itself to be something much more disturbing."

Nada Huranieh. Photo: Dateline/NBC

Also available to watch is another recent episode, Season 32's “The Day Akia Disappeared,” about pregnant Baltimore woman Akia Eggleston, who vanished in May of 2017, right before her own baby shower. "She was eight months pregnant, so, to just disappear on her own — highly unlikely," Baltimore Police Department Detective Jill Beauregard told Dateline. Investigators working on the case uncovered details that “Akia’s family knew nothing about," according to Dateline.

These episodes and more are currently available to stream on Peacock.

