Is There A New Dateline on Tonight? (October 4, 2024)

Will there be a new mystery in store for Dateline fans this Friday?

There’s lots of mystery in the air this fall.

With Dateline’s Season 33 now underway, more pulse-pounding true crime stories, chilling suspects and shocking twists and turns are just on the horizon.

In addition to the fresh season of the NBC show, a new spinoff in the franchise, Dateline: The Smoking Gun, premiered on Oxygen this week. That show, which airs new episodes on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT focuses on the hunt for clues as detectives pursue the critical piece of evidence that will ultimately crack the case

As for classic Dateline NBC, just how long will fans have to wait for a new episode of the celebrated news magazine?

Is Dateline new today, Friday, October 4, 2024? Yes! With Season 33 now in full swing, fans can expect an all-new mystery reported by correspondent Josh Mankiewicz on Friday Oct. 4, 2024 at 9/8c p.m. on NBC. It will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock. The episode, titled "Wrong Turns," promises to explore two intertwined murders in Southern California, and features interviews with family members caught up in the tragedy. The episode's synopsis reads: "A new father is found dead on the side of a road. Then the shocking stabbing of a young woman in broad daylight leads police on a high speed chase. Investigators wonder: are these two chilling murders connected?"

Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, Lester Holt, Andrea Canning and Dennis Murphy for Dateline. Photo: Patrick Randak/NBC

How can I watch Dateline? Throughout the season, fans can catch all the latest episodes of the crime-centric newsmagazine on Fridays at 9/8c p.m. on NBC. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

How can I watch past episodes of Dateline? To catch up on older episodes of Dateline or just revisit some of your favorite mysteries, check out the large backlog of seasons available now on Peacock. The streaming service is home to hundreds of Dateline episodes, from Seasons 18 to 33.

The most recent episode available, titled “The Butterfly,” follows the lengthy investigation into the murder of gifted college art student Katelyn Markham. The 21-year-old mysteriously vanished from her Fairfield, Ohio home in August of 2011, but it would take years for her determined family to get justice. Resolution finally came after detectives got a “big break” that took the case in a new direction.

Katelyn Markham. Photo: Dateline/NBC

In “The Shadow in the Window," teen Aya Altantawi woke up one morning in 2017 to discover her 35-year-old mother Nada Huranieh lying dead on the patio. It initially appeared to be a tragic accident, but an investigation into Huranieh’s death would reveal “something much more disturbing,” according to the episode’s synopsis. Altanwani recounted the horrific ordeal and the aftermath of the deadly discovery to Dateline’s Keith Morrison in the harrowing episode.

“The Day Akia Disappeared” retraces the haunting case of pregnant mother Akia Eggleston, who vanished just before her own baby shower in May of 2017. Baltimore Police Department detectives knew it was “highly unlikely” that Eggleston would have simply disappeared on her own, considering she was eight months pregnant. As they delved deeper into the case, detectives discovered secrets that Akia’s family knew nothing about, and that may have cost her life.

These episodes and more are available now on Peacock.

