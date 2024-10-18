Is There a New Dateline on Tonight? (October 18, 2024)

Is Dateline new tonight, Friday, October 18, 2024?

Yes! Dateline is airing a brand new two-hour episode titled “Night of the Nor’easter” on Friday, October 18 at 9/8c on NBC.

Dateline correspondents Andrea Canning and Dennis Murphy report on the trial of Karen Read, who was accused of killing her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, with her SUV.

On January 29, 2022, the Boston police officer was found unresponsive in the snow in the front yard of a home in Canton, Massachusetts. Shortly after being transported to a hospital, O’Keefe was declared dead. O’Keefe’s autopsy ruled that his cause of death was blunt force trauma and hypothermia, and the manner of death “could not be determined,” Boston 25 News reports.

Read was arrested and charged with multiple crimes related to O’Keefe’s death, including second-degree murder. She pleaded not guilty and has maintained her innocence. Read’s defense attorneys have alleged that she was framed. Earlier this year, a judge declared a mistrial in Read's case and a new trial is set to begin in 2025.

This week’s episode of Dateline features sit-down interviews with Read, looks at the many details surrounding the case, and explores how social media became enthralled with the trial.