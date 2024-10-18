Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is There a New Dateline on Tonight? (October 18, 2024)
Dateline investigates a murder trial that became a nationwide spectacle.
For 33 seasons, Dateline has taken an in-depth look at the most complex and mystifying true crime cases — some you’ve never heard of and others that have dominated headlines.
This week, NBC’s long-running newsmagazine series investigates a recent murder trial that spread like wildfire on social media. Read on for everything you need to know to watch the newest episode from Dateline Season 33.
RELATED: "Sinister Plot" Uncovered After Two People Killed and High-Speed Police Chase in Southern California
Is Dateline new tonight, Friday, October 18, 2024?
Yes! Dateline is airing a brand new two-hour episode titled “Night of the Nor’easter” on Friday, October 18 at 9/8c on NBC.
Dateline correspondents Andrea Canning and Dennis Murphy report on the trial of Karen Read, who was accused of killing her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, with her SUV.
On January 29, 2022, the Boston police officer was found unresponsive in the snow in the front yard of a home in Canton, Massachusetts. Shortly after being transported to a hospital, O’Keefe was declared dead. O’Keefe’s autopsy ruled that his cause of death was blunt force trauma and hypothermia, and the manner of death “could not be determined,” Boston 25 News reports.
Read was arrested and charged with multiple crimes related to O’Keefe’s death, including second-degree murder. She pleaded not guilty and has maintained her innocence. Read’s defense attorneys have alleged that she was framed. Earlier this year, a judge declared a mistrial in Read's case and a new trial is set to begin in 2025.
This week’s episode of Dateline features sit-down interviews with Read, looks at the many details surrounding the case, and explores how social media became enthralled with the trial.
RELATED: After Finding Her Mom Dead on Patio and Learning "Disturbing" Truth, Teen's Life "Turned Upside Down"
How can I watch Dateline?
How can I watch past episodes of Dateline?
Every episode from Dateline Season 18 to 32 are available to stream on Peacock, in addition to new episodes from Season 33 after they air on TV.
The October 11 episode, reported by Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison, investigated an older case out of Texas. “Down the Rabbit Hole” is about the 2012 murder of a mother named Mary Ann Murphy and the lengthy investigation that followed.
RELATED: "Dangerous Romance" Revealed After Texas Teen's Mom Murdered in Shocking Case with "Lots of Twists"
“The story has lots of twists and the characters are flawed in a way many parents will understand,” Morrison told NBC Insider. “And the result was just the sort of thing we tell stories about.”
Need more true crime? Sign up for Dateline's official newsletter to get a sneak peek at upcoming investigations and listen to the Dateline NBC podcast for an audio version of these reports.