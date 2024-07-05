Is There a New Dateline on Tonight? (July 5, 2024)

The Olympic Trials are complete, but will that mean a return for all-new episodes of Dateline on Friday nights?

With the Olympic Trials now complete, Dateline fans are eager to dive back into some of the country’s most puzzling mysteries.

But will there be a new episode of NBC's newsmagazine on Friday, July 5?

Is there a new Dateline on Friday, July 5? Unfortunately, fans will have to wait for an all-new episode of Dateline, but the true crime newsmagazine will be back with a riveting repeat. “The Ranch,” airing Friday, July 5 at 9/8c p.m. on NBC, focuses on how the "Valseca siblings' lives are changed when their father is taken hostage in an orchestrated abduction" from San Miguel de Allende, Mexico in 2007, according to the episode's synopsis. The now-adult siblings — Fernando, Emiliano and Nayah Valseca — were interviewed for the episode, reported by Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison.

Fans can catch another repeat, “The Black Box,” on Saturday, July 6 at 10/9c p.m. on NBC. "When a South Carolina coroner arrives at the scene of a car accident to find his friend deceased, he notices some unusual markings on her face and begins to think her death looks suspicious," the episode's synopsis reads.

Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, Lester Holt, Andrea Canning and Dennis Murphy for Dateline. Photo: Patrick Randak/NBC

When will Dateline return with new episodes? Dateline isn't set to air new episodes until at least mid-August. Beginning Friday, July 26, 2024, NBC will shift its focus to coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and will follow as the nation’s top athletes compete for international glory. The Summer Olympics will conclude with a closing ceremony on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

Where can I watch old episodes of Dateline? Those hoping to get their true crime fix when the show isn't airing new episodes can stream previous episodes of Dateline on Peacock. The streaming service has a large backlog of episodes that are available now for fans to peruse at their leisure.

For decades, Dateline has featured in-depth reporting, compelling mysteries and unexpected twists and turns that keep viewers guessing as they try to unravel each case from the comfort of their couch.

In “Dark Intentions,” the sinister deeds of a serial rapist and murderer known as the Bathtub Killer are revealed as correspondent Andrea Canning talks with investigators and surviving victims of the terrifying predator. The Bathtub Killer targeted unsuspecting women in the Dallas–Fort Worth–Arlington area of Texas in the 1990s before advances in forensics helped put him away.

Kristi Johnson. Photo: Dateline/NBC

In “The Girl With the Hibiscus Tattoo,” a violent man poses as a photographer using a calculated ruse to lure his victims by claiming to be looking for a beautiful woman to cast in the latest blockbuster movie. One by one, Hollywood hopefuls fall into his devious trap. Although many lived to tell about their encounter, Kristi Johnson would not.

In “If These Walls Could Talk,” beloved mother Susann Sills was mysteriously found dead at the bottom of the stairs of her San Clemente, California home. Although initially believed to be nothing more than a tragic accident, a closer examination of the crime scene and insistence from Sills’ family that something just didn’t feel right would lead authorities to expose a dark secret.

And for even more Dateline, sign up for the show's official newsletter and check out its podcast.