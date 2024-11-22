Why It's Not Likely Rollins Is Coming Back to SVU (DETAILS)

Many fan favorites have come and gone on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but few farewells have rattled fans like Amanda Rollins, played by Kelli Giddish. It was bittersweet saying bye to Rollins, but fortunately, it's translated to more of a "see you later" on SVU.

Rollins' SVU journey has been a whirlwind. She left Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) unit to explore a life outside the squad room in Season 24, accepting a gig as a criminology professor. After becoming bored of the academic beat, Rollins took some time off and admitted that she missed the thrill of the case in Season 25.

Rollins' existential crisis led many to wonder if she would perhaps rejoin the squad — but Benson reminded her that she was on a new path after years of restlessness within the SVU. After consulting on several investigations and accepting that she thrives while cracking cases, Rollins accepted a position as the Sergeant of the NYPD's Intelligence Unit.

Giddish may have ended her tenure within SVU's main cast, but a return from Rollins was inevitable as the wife of A.D.A. Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino). And as one of Benson's best friends. Giddish's recurring guest star status has been a welcomed treat for Rollins fans, and seeing where her storyline heads next has been compelling.

Why Amanda Rollins isn't returning to the SVU squad

While Giddish has made several guest appearances in recent seasons of SVU, Rollins is not returning to Benson's squad. Rollins is nowadays leading her own team, the NYPD's Intelligence Unit, weighing in on international crime rings, political conspiracies, drug trades, and the like. Rollins' caseload has shifted significantly compared to her time with the SVU — it takes less of a mental toll — and she was keen to update Benson about how she was taking to her new post in Season 26, Episode 3 ("Divide and Conquer").

"Don't take this the wrong way; I love it," Rollins told her former Captain. "It's like getting to eavesdrop on the whole world."

Rollins thanked Benson for putting in a good word for her during the interview process, adding that she also appreciated how Benson helped her understand that she needed to do some soul-searching before she could settle down anywhere. "I miss my family with all these long hours, but before this, I missed who I was even more," Rollins admitted.

"It is so good to see this version of you again," Benson said with a smile, echoing the thoughts of many viewers watching at home.

So, no — Rollins is not returning to the SVU squad, but now that she's working within the NYPD, it wouldn't be a jaw-dropper for Benson to call Rollins for help on a case. After kicking criminal butt together for over a decade together, fans will always relish a Rollins and Benson reunion.

Stay caught up with Rollins and the rest of the gang by watching Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC or stream episodes on Peacock.