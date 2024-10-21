Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (October 21, 2024)
Bring on the Battles!
The Voice is heading to the next round. After four weeks of moving Blind Auditions, Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé have officially assembled their teams. So what happens next with the Artists?
Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch the newest episode of The Voice Season 26.
Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight (October 21, 2024)?
Yes! An all-new, two-hour episode of The Voice airs tonight, Monday, October 21 at 8/7c on NBC.
Now that the Blind Auditions have finished up, each Coach now has a team of 14 Artists as they head into the Battles round of the show. In the Battles, two members on the same team will sing the same song chosen by their Coach. Based on that performance, the Coaches decide which Artist will advance to the next level.
How the Coaches choose to showcase their Artists in the Battles will be interesting to witness. Last season, for example, Coach Reba paired up a country singer and an R&B singer for Beyoncé’s “If I Was a Boy.”
"Sometimes, opposites attract," McEntire explained of her choice. "Both girls have great range, and I thought that would really bring out the best in them."
Is there a new episode of The Voice on Tuesday night this week? (October 22, 2024)?
Yes! The second round of the Battles round will air on Tuesday, October 22 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC. The length of Tuesday night’s episode is slightly different than Monday's, clocking in at 90 minutes.
What's new on The Voice this week?
This week kicks off the Battles round for Season 26! The first Battle between the Artists airs on Monday, October 21 at 8/7c on NBC. This season, the Coaches have the opportunity to “steal” two Artists and add them to their team.
During Blind Auditions, McEntire hinted that she might be looking to “steal” Mor Ilderton from Bublé after the “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer blocked her.
“I didn’t touch the red button, I touched the ‘Block Reba' button because I didn’t want the greatest country singer ever in the universe to get close,” Bublé said after Ilderton’s performance of Dylan Gossett’s “Coal.”
“I sure would’ve loved to have had you on my team. But there is a possibility of me stealing you back, so I’m okay with that,” McEntire said. “Fair warning Bublé!”
After three weeks of Battles — finishing on November 4 — each Coach will have nine Artists on their teams as they head into the Knockouts.
How to watch The Voice
New episodes of The Voice Season 26 air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock. Need more of The Voice while you wait for the next round of Battles? Peacock also has every episode from Season 25 available to stream now.