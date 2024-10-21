Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (October 21, 2024)

Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight (October 21, 2024)?

Yes! An all-new, two-hour episode of The Voice airs tonight, Monday, October 21 at 8/7c on NBC.

Now that the Blind Auditions have finished up, each Coach now has a team of 14 Artists as they head into the Battles round of the show. In the Battles, two members on the same team will sing the same song chosen by their Coach. Based on that performance, the Coaches decide which Artist will advance to the next level.

How the Coaches choose to showcase their Artists in the Battles will be interesting to witness. Last season, for example, Coach Reba paired up a country singer and an R&B singer for Beyoncé’s “If I Was a Boy.”

"Sometimes, opposites attract," McEntire explained of her choice. "Both girls have great range, and I thought that would really bring out the best in them."