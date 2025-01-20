Trump says his inauguration speech will focus on unity

Trump says his inauguration speech will focus on unity

Trump will take office as the 47th president at a specific time and date.

Here's What Happens on Inauguration Day When a President Is Sworn into Office

A transfer of power will take place on Inauguration Day when President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in for his second term in office and President Joe Biden's term ends.

But what exactly happens on Inauguration Day? Read on for all the details you need to know about the inauguration's start time, location, and more useful information about the historic day.

What happens on Inauguration Day? Inauguration Day takes place every four years on January 20 following a presidential election. At the ceremony, the president-elect and vice president-elect are sworn into office and recite an oath, promising to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States. For Trump’s inauguration in 2025, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the presidential oath of office, during which Trump will raise his right hand and place his left hand on a Bible as he takes the oath for his second term. Justice Brett Kavanaugh will do the same for Vice President-elect JD Vance.

RELATED: Everyone Who Has Played Donald Trump on SNL

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, left, takes the oath of office as U.S. First Lady-elect Melania Trump and family stand during the 58th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Photo: Jim Bourg/Pool via Bloomberg

After the president is sworn into office, they deliver an inaugural address to the public “to present their vision of America and to set forth their goals for the nation,” the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) explains.

The outgoing president and first lady will then leave the Capitol in what’s called an “Honorary Departure.” The official signing ceremony in the President’s Rooms takes place shortly after their departure, followed by a luncheon for the new administration.

One of the final events of the day is the “Pass in Review” inaugural parade outside the Capitol during which the new president and vice president “review the military troops before leading a procession of ceremonial military regiments, citizens’ groups, marching bands, and floats down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House,” according to the JCCIC. The president and first lady will then join the parade and walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. Finally, in the evening, the new president and first lady will attend an inaugural ball.

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave as they walk in the inaugural parade following his inauguration as the 44th President of the United States of America on January 20, 2009 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

When is the inauguration and what time does it start? Trump’s inauguration takes place on Monday, January 20, 2025, with the swearing-in ceremony beginning at 12 p.m. ET. While there is a schedule of events happening in the hours and days beforehand, the official inauguration ceremony where the president is sworn into office begins at noon. This is because the 20th amendment in the Constitution dictates that presidential inaugurations take place at noon on January 20, effectively marking the end of the previous administration. But if January 20 falls on a Sunday, the public ceremonies will take place the following day on January 21.

Where does the inauguration take place? Presidential inauguration ceremonies take place inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C. The Architect of the Capitol (AOC) is responsible for setting up the necessary components for the ceremony to take place.

U.S. President George W. Bush stand on the stage during Inauguration Day ceremonies on the west front of the U.S. Capitol January 20, 2005 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Scott Andrews-Pool/Getty Images

When does Trump take office? Trump officially takes office as the 47th president of the United States at noon on January 20, 2025, as stated in the Constitution. Inauguration Day is also when Trump and his family move into the White House; The Hill reports that this transition happens in just a few hours. “Over the last few decades this has become the standard operating procedure,” Matthew Costello of the White House Historical Association told the outlet. “It is chaotic, but it’s very coordinated.”

RELATED: Everyone Who Has Played Joe Biden on SNL

When does Biden leave the White House? As President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ terms end at noon on January 20, 2025, he’s also left the White House by then. The JCCIC notes that outgoing presidents typically move out of the White House a day or two before the inauguration. The Associated Press reported that moving trucks were at the White House several days before Biden's last day in office. “Although I’m leaving, I’m not going away,” President Biden told The View in September 2024. “There’s so many other things I want to do in terms of the Biden Institute on foreign policy, Biden Institute in Delaware on domestic policy, to keep the things going that we started. And I think we can get it done.”

How to watch the inauguration in 2025

You can watch Trump’s inauguration ceremony on NBC News on Monday, January 20, with special coverage beginning at 7 a.m. ET that runs throughout the day. Simply tune into your local NBC News station to watch live coverage of the swearing-in ceremony, musical performances, and more.

NBC News NOW will also stream Trump’s inauguration live. You can access NBC's 24/7 free news channel on YouTube, Peacock, NBCNews.com, the NBC News app, and more streaming platforms.