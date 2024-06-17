Howie Mandel's Youngest Granddaughter Has His Smile in New Family Photos

Howie Mandel and Jimmy Fallon Do Their Best Impressions in a Themed Round of Password

Howie Mandel and Jimmy Fallon Do Their Best Impressions in a Themed Round of Password

The AGT Judge and his wife, Terry Mandel, are grandparents to three happy kids: Abbey, Axel, and a 6-month-old.

It was a very, very happy Father's Day for Howie Mandel.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

There aren't many things more joyful than spending time with your grandkids — just ask Al Roker — and Mandel experienced this firsthand over the weekend when he and his family made the most out of the holiday!

Mandel's June 16 Instagram Stories were filled with adorable selfies of himself and his three grandchildren looking delighted to spend time with their favorite grandpa. Abbey, Axel, and his 6-month-old granddaughter (whose name has not been publicly revealed) all got into the selfie spirit, culminating in a super-sweet photo of them together.

And it can't be just us who sees it: the baby has a huge smile that looks just like Mandel's. What a happy baby!

All in all, Father's Day looked to be a success for the America's Got Talent Judge — as if hanging out with his daughter's kids could be anything less than fantastic.

RELATED: Howie Mandel's Wife Terry Mandel Cuddles Their New Granddaughter In Sweet Moment

Howie Mandel's Instagram story featuring his grandchildren. Photo: Instagram/Howie Mandel

Howie Mandel is living his best life with his family

When he's not critiquing the most jaw-dropping Acts in recent memory as a Judge on Season 19 of AGT (or getting hilariously booed by the audience at one point in the season), the 68-year-old has dove head first into being a grandpa while his wife, Terry Mandel, eagerly takes over grandma duties.

Ahead of his youngest daughter Riley giving birth Mandel, sat down for an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show in January and revealed that being a grandpa is everything he had hoped for and more. Abbey and Axel are his oldest daughter Jackie's two children. Mandel and Terry also has a son, Alex.

"That's my little girl and my little guy," Mandel told Hudson as images of Axel and Abbey appeared on screen. "That's the joy of my life. That's all that matters in my life, are those two."

Howie Mandel's Instagram story featuring his grandchildren. Photo: Instagram/Howie Mandel

RELATED: Why a Throwback Pic of Howie Mandel & Wife Terry Mandel Has Fans Swooning

Of course, Mandel couldn't help but reveal that although he doesn't shy away from any grandfatherly duties, there is one in particular that he hilariously tries to avoid at all costs.

"Grandchildren, had I known it was this good and this much fun, I would've done that first," he joked. "To have a child, to have a baby, to have this bundle of joy, this love that I can't get enough of. And then to be able to give it back when it starts to smell."

Never change, Howie!