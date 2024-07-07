Learn all about Meet the Press, which is hosted by Kristen Welker on NBC.

How to Watch Meet the Press Today

"If it's Sunday, it's Meet the Press."

The famous line to NBC News' Sunday political program, coined by then-anchor Tim Russert and now voiced by Kristen Welker, has closed every episode of the show for more than 30 years. The show, which first aired in 1947, is the nation's longest running television program.

But how can you make Meet the Press part of your Sunday routine — or your daily routine? We have all the answers below.

Where can I watch Meet the Press on Sundays? You can watch Meet the Press on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. ET, except in New York City and Washington D.C., where it airs at 10:30 a.m. ET. In the Central and Mountain time zones, it airs at 9 a.m., and it airs at 8 a.m. PT.

Moderator Kristen Welker appears on “Meet the Press” in Washington D.C., on Sunday May 12, 2024. Photo: William B. Plowman/NBC

Who is on Meet the Press? The show's moderator is Kristen Welker. She interviews major political figures one-on-one, and often hosts roundtable discussions with journalists and/or political operatives.

Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND) and moderator Kristen Welker appear on “Meet the Press” in Washington D.C., on Sunday June 30, 2024. Photo: William B. Plowman/NBC

Where can I stream Meet the Press? Full episodes from the last five weeks are available to stream on Peacock. They go live after the show airs. You can also watch the most recent episode of Meet the Press on NBCNews.com/MeetThePress, along with episodes of its daily streaming show Meet the Press NOW, which airs on NBC News NOW every day at 4 p.m. ET.