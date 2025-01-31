Kodi Lee's Voice Transformed Singing a Smooth R&B Breakup Ballad with H.E.R. (VIDEO)

If R&B singer-songwriter H.E.R. ever needs a new keyboard player, she should give America's Got Talent Season 14 winner Kodi Lee a call.

When the two musicians performed together during AGT Season 16 in 2021, their voices blended perfectly, with H.E.R. bringing out a smoother, richer sound from Lee than his usual (very fun) up-tempo showman-y vibe. Check it out below.

H.E.R. and Kodi Lee stunned the Judges with "Hold On"

Judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel all rose to their feet immediately after the song, as did the entire audience. It's easy to see why. There's so much emotion in Lee's vibrato, and when H.E.R. starts wailing on her guitar, it's truly a rockstar moment. As one commenter put it on YouTube, "Wow! Their voices compliment each other, they need to record a song together frfr. Kody Lee sang the heck out of this song, kudos to him. H.E.R. is my all time favorite singer and entertainer."

W️hat to know about H.E.R.'s "Hold On"

Kodi Lee and H.E.R. perform on America's Got Talent Season 16, Episode 12. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"Hold On," from the musician's 2021 album Back of My Mind, is a "should we break up?" song, with the singer pleading, "You ain't been holding on...I can't wait too long...I wanna be free." The relationship is essentially over, but the couple needs to officially call it quits so they can start to move on.

She premiered the track during her stint as musical guest on Saturday Night Live, but, in keeping with the song's theme, has often performed it with a partner, like the time she sang it with Chris Stapleton.

In a 2019 interview, H.E.R. opened up about her journey from aspiring musician to songwriter, telling Rolling Stone, "It’s one thing to be able to sing well, but another to be an artist and find your own voice within music. And that’s what the goal was for me in my teenage years. I had to find myself...the music I started to write was a little bit more poetic, and more inspired by spoken word. The real raw emotional things that sit in the back of our minds."

She also joked about the fact that many of her songs are, well, pretty sexy. "I did a meet-and-greet in France, and a woman came who was pregnant. And she said, 'This is your responsibility'" she recalled with a laugh, adding, "I’m like, 'Oh, boy, I’m so sorry. But congratulations!'"