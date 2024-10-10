Kodi Lee's Soulful Vocal Runs Covering Teddy Swims' "Lose Control" Are Heaven

America's Got Talent Season 14 winner Kodi Lee delivered another joyous cover with his performance of "Lose Control" by Teddy Swims. Accompanying himself on the piano, Lee sang the hit with his usual mix of gusto and enthusiasm, earning him a slew of positive reactions online. Whether you're a fan of Swims, Lee, or music in general, you have to check it out, below.

Kodi Lee is "loving" Teddy Swims' "Lose Control"

Kodi Lee appears on America's Got Talent; Teddy swims appears during Season 6 of The Kelly Clarkson Show Photo: NBC; Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent on NBC and Peacock.

"Shout out to Teddy! I'm loving this song!" Lee said before launching into "Lose Control." Both autistic and legally blind, Lee found the perfect outlet and communication tool in music, and his inspiring America's Got Talent journey won him a legion of fans. In fact, Swims is one of them.

Before he broke out with "Lose Control," Swims, born Jaten Collin Dimsdale, was a soul singer and popular on YouTube. In 2022, he joined Lee and Journey guitarist Neal Schon at the America's Got Talent Season 24 finale to perform "Don't Stop Believing."

What an absolute honor and privilege to have played @agt tonight with the great @kodileerocks and the incredible legend himself @nealschon! Mama we made it❤️ My cover of Don’t Stop Believin is out now!" Swims wrote at the time. Who knew that just a couple years later, Lee would be covering Swims' own song?

RELATED: You'll Have Kelly Clarkson's Latest Joyful Teddy Swims Cover on Repeat

What to know about "Lose Control" by Teddy Swims

Released in 2023 as the second single off Swims' debut album, I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1), "Lose Control" marks the artist's first song to appear on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number-one in March 2024. Lyrically, the song compares an intoxicating love to an addiction, but it's the vocal performance that really makes the tune special.

Teddy Swims has made a career out of defying typical musical genres and combining soulful jazz elements and classic pop arrangements. He worked on "Lose Control" with Julian Bunetta, Ammo, Infamous, and Mikky Ekko, per Variety, and told the outlet, “Now I know what it feels like to write a great song. When I get that gut feeling again, I’ll trust it.”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson and Teddy Swims' Gripping Duet of "Lose Control" is So Powerful

“‘Lose Control’ has given me a taste of what’s possible, and now I’m so hungry for more. I want the whole pie,” the ambitious up-and-comer said.

“If I could go back to a younger me, I would tell myself to shut up and get out of my own way," he added, explaining that success on his own terms has been so gratifying. "I truly could not be more grateful...I really feel justified and loved.”