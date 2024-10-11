All About the Happy's Place Theme Song Made by Reba McEntire and Carole King

Trailer | Reggaeton: The Sound That Conquered the World on Peacock | NBC

Reba McEntire isn’t just the star of NBC’s new sitcom Happy’s Place; her vocals are on the theme song, as well. The Voice Season 26 Coach created the song with help from the one and only Carole King and Grammy-winning composer Doug Sisemore.

With McEntire’s signature country twang and heartfelt lyrics, the theme song captures the heart of NBC’s new sitcom about a woman who unexpectedly has to take over her dad’s restaurant. Read on to learn more about the Happy’s Place theme song, the lyrics, and how to listen to the catchy tune.

Reba McEntire asked Carole King to help create the Happy’s Place theme song

Reba McEntire arrives at NBC Fall Comedy Celebration at NBC Universal Lot on October 9, 2024; Carole King attends the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021. Photo: Harmony Gerber/Getty Images; Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

McEntire, 69, told USA Today she reached out to her friend and asked for her lyrical help. King, 82, has written many songs throughout her career, including Aretha Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” "Don’t Bring Me Down” by The Animals, and “If It’s Over” by Mariah Carey.

“I emailed her and told her the situation. She said that she'd love to help out. I hadn't seen her in maybe four years, but we're friends,” McEntire said. And with that, the two music icons met up and got to work.

"I had the beginning and a chorus but mainly the melody," McEntire told USA Today. "Then [King] came in and wrote the lyrics and added a melody. I said, 'Carole, I really love my melody and I love your lyrics.' So she said, 'Throw them together.'"

McEntire told reporters in July 2024 that they had finished writing the song and it would be recorded later that month. “I hope you like it. You will like it,” she said.

In a clip from a recording session for the song, you can hear McEntire sing a few catchy lyrics they came up with: “Rest your heart and be a part / You’ll always feel so safe / See a smile on someone else’s face / Right here at Happy’s Place.”

How can you listen to the Happy's Place theme song? The official theme song, which is simply titled "Happy's Place," will be available on all music platforms, including McEntire's YouTube channel, on Friday, October 11. McEntire's vocals are also on the theme song of her 2000s sitcom, Reba. "I'm A Survivor" by McEntire was first released as a single in 2001 before it became the theme song for the show. And more than two decades later, the song is still loved today. "I love seeing how much it's connected with people throughout the years. That's the power of a great song," McEntire said of the song on TikTok.

How to watch Reba McEntire’s new show Happy’s Place

Happy’s Place premieres on Friday, October 18 at 8/7c on NBC. You can also stream new episodes the next day on Peacock.

In Happy’s Place, McEntire plays a woman named Bonnie who inherits her father’s restaurant after his passing. “Bobbie’s pretty intense. She’s loyal, a very hard worker, and loves what she gets to do. She’s devoted to the tavern and to her dad’s memory and wants everything to stay as it is,” McEntire told TV Insider. “She solely depends on [the tavern] because her husband has died. Her daughter is deployed, so she’s kind of on her own except for her tavern family.”

In the premiere episode, Bobbie also learns that she has a half sister named Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) she never knew about. “Bobbie and Isabella both had no idea the other existed,” Escobedo explained to TV Insider. “Isabella grew up with a single mom not really knowing who her dad was. So, she always had that piece missing.”

Happy’s Place also stars McEntire’s boyfriend Rex Linn, her former Reba co-star Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, and Tokala Black Elk.