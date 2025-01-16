The Oscar-winner joined the show for perhaps its most controversial year.

Everything to Know About Robert Downey Jr. on SNL

Robert Downey, Jr. is known for his blockbuster movie career, including his iconic portrayal of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and an Academy Award-winning performance in Oppenheimer. But he also has sketch comedy on his resume. Many fans don’t realize he was a full-time cast member of SNL — and it was during one of the most controversial seasons in the show’s history.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

To celebrate the show's 50th anniversary, Peacock is diving deep in a four-part docu-series SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, available to stream now, and takes a closer look at that tumultuous time in Episode 3, titled "The Weird Year."

Here's everything to know about Robert Downey Jr.’s time on SNL.

John Lithgow as Dr. Federico, Robert Downey Jr. as Bruce Winston during "Halley's Comet" cold opening on Saturday Night Live, Season 11, on December 7, 1985. Photo: Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank

When was Robert Downey Jr. on SNL? The 11th season marked the return of Lorne Michaels after a five-year absence, and he brought along a whole new cast of up-and-comers. Downey Jr — along with fellow budding stars Anthony Michael Hall and Joan Cusack — appeared on SNL in 1985-1986, and none other than Madonna hosted the firsts episode. Though the season had plenty of detractors and received lackluster ratings, there were many highlights over those 18 episodes, including the emergence of soon-to-be SNL stalwarts Jon Lovitz, Nora Dunn, and Dennis Miller.

RELATED: How Do SNL Sketches Make It To Air? Peacock’s SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night Explains

How was Robert Downey Jr. cast on SNL? When Michaels returned to SNL in 1985, he wanted a total revamp of the show, including a new cast that would attract a younger audience. Michael first tapped Anthony Michael Hall, who, though still a teenager, had already starred in a number of popular films, including National Lampoon's Vacation, and the John Hughes-directed teen hits Sixteen Candles and The Breakfast Club. Hall brought along his friend, Downey Jr., who he'd just co-starred with in 1985’s Weird Science. Downey Jr. was just 20.

Dennis Miller, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Michael Hall during 'Weekend Update' on Saturday Night Live, Season 11 on April 14, 1986. Photo: Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank

Robert Downey Jr.'s memorable moments on SNL

Despite only being on the show for one season, Downey Jr. made audiences laugh with his impressions of Elvis Presley, John Mellencamp, and George Michael. In one memorable Weekend Update, he and Michael Hall played literary correspondents who couldn’t stop making farting noises during a book review. He proved adept at portraying a snooty actor in “Actors on Film,” with Nora Dunn, where the duo tore apart popular movies and bragged about their Hollywood connections.

Actors on Film

“I learned so much in that year of who I wasn’t,” he later recalled in a 2019 interview with filmmaker and photographer Sam Jones. “I was not going to come up with a catchphrase. I was not somebody who was going to do impressions. I was somebody ill-suited to rapid-fire sketch comedy,” he stated.

“But I can still say, to this day, there’s not a more exciting 90 minutes you can have, whether you’re any good or not. It’s just amazing.”

RELATED: Will Ferrell Showed Off Something "That Rarely Anybody Can Do" During His SNL Audition