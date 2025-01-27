Elvis Costello Explains Why He Switched to Singing "Radio, Radio" on SNL in 1977

Why did Elvis Costello play "Radio, Radio" on SNL?

Just three seasons into SNL’s epic 50-year run, Costello was set to appear as the Musical Guest with his band The Attractions on December 17, 1977.

“I had never seen SNL until I was on it,” Costello admitted in the documentary.

He and his band were expected to perform two of their hit songs, “Watching the Detectives” and “Less Than Zero,” which is exactly what happened during the dress rehearsal that night.

“In the dress rehearsal, we did a song that was on my first album. But I thought it sounded a little too slow,” Costello said in the documentary of “Less Than Zero." “It was a medium-tempo song, and I didn’t think it was enough.”

That’s when Costello said he realized “this show is live. We can do anything we want.”

When the live show began, Costello played several bars of “Less Than Zero” before stopping his band and saying to the camera, “I’m sorry ladies and gentleman, there’s no reason to do this song here.”

Costello then launched into “Radio, Radio.”