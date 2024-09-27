Despicable Me 4 is joining the other movies in the franchise on Peacock. Here's how to watch.

Gru and his family are coming to Peacock with their latest adventure, Despicable Me 4, just in time for Halloween. The latest movie in the long-running franchise is joining its cohorts on the streaming platform for all users to watch at home at their leisure.

The movie sees the return of Gru, his wife and three daughters along with a new member of the family, baby Gru Jr. Just when things seem like they’re perfect and the family has made it out of the villain life, Gru is pulled back in by the return of an old rival who is back to settle some very old scores. If you’re a Peacock user who has already burned through the previous movies, you may be wondering when you can see or relive the adventure in Despicable Me 4.

When is Despicable Me Streaming on Peacock?

A Scene from Despicable Me 4. Photo: Illumination Entertainment and Universal Studios

Everyone with a Peacock account will be able to watch Despicable Me 4 on October 31. So, if you’re looking for something to watch this Halloween, what better than Gru’s latest battle with villains alongside his trusty henchmen — the Minions. This time, however, they’ve gotten a super-powered upgrade and some costumes all their own!

The movie will join Despicable Me 1, 2 and 3, which are already on the streaming platform meaning you and your loved ones can trick-or-treat and binge-watch the beloved family franchise this Halloween.

How to watch Despicable Me 4 on Peacock

Mega Minions (Pierre Coffin) in Despicable Me 4 (2024). Photo: Illumination & Universal Pictures

Anyone with an account can simply fire up Peacock on October 31 and watch Despicable Me 4 on their favorite compatible device. As mentioned, they three previous movies are already available on Peacock.

The Despicable Me 4 Cast

Directed by Chris Renaud the film brings back notable cast members like Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, and Miranda Cosgrove. The film gets some additional star power from stars new to the franchise but big in their own right like Stephen Colbert, Joey King, Sofía Vergara, Dana Gaier and Will Ferrell.

Thanks to that star power, Despicable Me 4 joins Peacock on the heels of a successful theatrical run, becoming the first-ever animated franchise to cross $5 billion in global box office.

Watch Despicable Me 4 on Peacock starting October 31.