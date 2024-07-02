Steve Carell on The Office's Continuing Appeal | Despicable Me 4 | NBC

Steve Carell and Will Ferrell Salute the Animators | Despicable Me 4 | NBC

Catch up on your Despicable Me and Minions k nowledge before the new animated sequel hits theaters!

Here's What Happened in the Despicable Me Movies So Far

Summer is about to get gleefully supervillainous, and frankly, we can’t wait. Despicable Me 4, the latest chapter in the delightful Despicable Me animated film franchise hits theaters on July 3, 2024. Seven years have passed since the last movie had us in stitches, so it’s high time for more!

The flagship movie laid the groundwork for Gru, a supervillain with a devious plan who has a funny and surprising change of heart. Three movies, two Minions spin-offs and countless laughs later, Gru and his family now face a brand new nemesis. Stepping up as Gru is the inimitable Steve Carell, who has led the terrific cast of voice actors behind the characters from the get-go.

RELATED: Celebrate The Despicable Me 4 Release & the Paris Olympics With This Sweet Deal

It’s been a while since the last movie came out, so it’s prime time for a Despicable Me review. Our refresher tells you what need to know about the past movies and what to expect in the new one.

What happened in Despicable Me ?

A Scene from Despicable Me 4. Photo: Illumination Entertainment and Universal Studios

Villainous Gru (Carell) adopts three orphan girls — Margo, Edith, and Agnes — as part of a maniacal scheme to steal the moon. But not so fast. The girls’ affection bit-by-bit reforms Gru. The 2010 film also introduced Minions, Gru’s goofy yellow pill-shaped helpers as well as his nemesis, Vector.

What happened in Despicable Me 2 ?

Gru trades villainy for devoted fatherhood in this 2013 sequel. Then he’s recruited by the Anti-Villain League to vanquish a new supervillain, Eduardo/El Macho (Benjamin Bratt). Gru teams up with AVL agent Lucy Wilde (Kristen Wiig), who becomes his romantic interest.

What happened in Minions ?

Mega Minions (Pierre Coffin) in Despicable Me 4 (2024). Photo: Illumination & Universal Pictures

Minions look for a new leader after accidentally causing the demise of numerous others in this 2015 Despicable Me prequel. In 1960s New York, the Minions join up with Scarlet Overkill (Sandra Bullock), a supervillain out to snatch Queen Elizabeth II’s crown. In a London showdown, a young Gru royally outsmarts Scarlet and earns the respect of the Minions.

What Happened in Despicable Me 3 ?

In this 2017 release, Gru confronts Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker), a former child star turned supervillain, in a battle that leads to his and Lucy’s ouster from the AVL. Gru also discovers his long-lost twin brother, Dru, who convinces him to return to supervillainy for one last heist. Gru secretly uses the crime to get the AVL to reinstate him and Lucy.

Related

What happened in Minions: The Rise of Gru ?

In the 1970s, a tween-age Gru aspires to join the supervillain group, the Vicious 6. The film follows Gru’s early encounters with his Minions and his rise to becoming a notorious supervillain.

What happens in Despicable Me 4 ?

Gru, Lucy and their kids are shaken out of their comfort zone by Gru’s new arch enemy Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Sofia Vergara). Poppy Prescott (Joey King), wannabe supervillain who admires Gru, gets in on the unpredictable and comedic adventure that ensues.

Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, and Despicable Me 3 are currently streaming on Peacock.