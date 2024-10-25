Conclave's Ending, Explained: Who Becomes the New Pope?

If the movie title Conclave seems familiar, you might have heard of author Robert Harris' 2016 historical fiction novel of the same name. Both the book and the film document a fictional 72-hours at the Vatican when a conclave of Cardinals from around the world is assembled to elect the next pope.

Conclave is the latest project from 2022's Academy Award-winning director Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front). He adapts Harris' book into an absorbingly, taut mystery/thriller. Set in contemporary times, Berger peels back the curtain on the ancient protocols of the Roman Catholic Church, as well as the very human power machinations by the Cardinals jockeying to lead the church. All is witnessed through the eyes of Ralph Fiennes' Cardinal Thomas Lawrence, a well-respected priest who is tasked to coordinate and oversee the execution of the sequestered vote to select the next pope, in his role as Dean of the College of Cardinals. A reluctant participant due to his own doubts regarding the church, Lawrence must see the vote through despite major twists and turns in the process.

While Peter Straughan's screenplay does adhere closely to the book's structure and characters, the Conclave film diverges in places, especially regarding a major reveal presented in the last act.

What happens at the end of Conclave explained

In Harris' book, Cardinal Vincent Benítez is the Filipino Archbishop of Baghdad. He is a surprise addition to the conclave vote, as he was made a Cardinal in secret by the recently-deceased pope. Throughout the sequestered voting process, the conclave comes to know Benítez as an exceptionally compassionate and progressive representative of the church. When he wins the final vote, Cardinal Jacopo Baldassare Lomeli (Cardinal Lawrence in the film) uncovers that Benítez was born intersex and raised by his family as a male. Lomeli only discovers his condition in the aftermath of a bombing when he is injured and examined by doctors. He intended to resign and undergo gender reassignment surgery, but the former pope declined his request and made him a Cardinal instead.

In the film, Cardinal Benitez (Carlos Diehz) from Mexico is also voted by the conclave to be the next pope. He takes the name of Pope Innocent. But before he is officially presented to the public, Cardinal Lawrence (Fiennes) finds out from his assistant, Monsignor Raymond O'Malley (Brían F. O'Byrne), that Benitez' mysteriously canceled medical procedure at a clinic in Switzerland was for gender reassignment. Born intersex but unaware until a medical condition revealed it, he told the former pope that he intended to resign. The former pope forbade it and instead made him the Archbishop of Kabul. Cardinal Lawrence agrees not to tell anyone, and it's implied that he does so because Innocent is a good person with a unique perspective that will bring the church forward with much needed progressive attitudes regarding the compassion and understanding of all persons.

Who is chosen to become the new pope in Conclave? And in the end, Cardinal Benitez becomes the new pope.

Does Conclave have an end-credits scenes? No, the film Conclave does not have a post-credit scene.

