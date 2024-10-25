Inside Liza Minnelli's Guest Starring Role in the Law & Order Universe

The actress and singer appeared in an episode of Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Liza Minnelli has done it all. The 78-year-old icon has been on Broadway, starred in movies and television shows, and generally been a national treasure since receiving her first Tony Award in 1965 at just 19 years old.

The star has appeared in everything from The Muppet Show to Arrested Development. And to our delight, she's also appeared in an episode of Law & Order. Minnelli guest-starred in a 2006 episode of Law & Order: Criminal Intent called "Masquerade."

Season 6, Episode 6 featured Minnelli as Beth Harner, the mother of a child beauty queen whose death is being investigated. Harner is caught in the crosshairs between fact and fiction as she discovers the harrowing truth about her daughter's murder by the episode's end. Minnelli fans don't have to worry; there was no twist in "Masquerade" revealing Minnelli as the villain — she never broke bad!

Fans theorize the episode is loosely based on the famous JonBenét Ramsey murder case that dominated the headlines throughout the mid-1990s.

How can fans watch "Masquerade," featuring Liza Manelli?

Liza Minnelli during Amfar 7th Annual "Honoring With Pride" at The Rainbow Room at 30 Rockefeller Plaza; Detective Alexandra Eames (Kathryn Erbe), Detective Robert Goren (Vincent D'Onofrio), Captain James Deakins (Jamey Sheridan) and A.D.A. Ron Carver (Courtney B. Vance) for Law & Order: Criminal Intent Season 1. Photo: Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic; John Seakwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Thankfully, fans can catch Minnelli on Criminal Intent on Peacock!

Peacock is an L&O fan's dream, with episodes of the original series, Special Victims Unit, Criminal Intent, Organized Crime, and more all available on the award-winning streaming service.

How does Liza Minnelli want to be remembered?

Like any star who's enjoyed a long, successful career, Minnelli wants to leave a lasting imprint on her work. In a 2024 discussion with Interview Magazine, Minnelli was asked about her legacy and what she wants to be known for in Hollywood. Unsurprisingly, Minnellli points to her unwavering authenticity in every project she takes on.

"I made my own lane," she explained. "I worked and still work as hard as anyone can, and I love each person who supported me and cares about me for me. I love performing. I still take dance lessons, and when I sing to people in the theater, I'm not giving a performance — I'm sharing my love with each individual person. I'm asking, 'This is how I feel. How 'bout you?' My work is real."