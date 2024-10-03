Chloe Fineman Names Her "Top Three" Favorite SNL Sketches of All Time

The SNL Season 50 cast member shouted out a Will Ferrell-Molly Shannon classic in a new behind-the-scenes video.

With five decades' worth of episodes to pick from, choosing your favorite Saturday Night Live sketches is a tall order. But SNL Season 50 cast member and master impressionist Chloe Fineman was a fan long before she joined the show in Season 45, and she proved more than up for the challenge in a new video shared by the show.

Sitting in her SNL dressing room, Fineman named her top three all-timer sketches.

The first: What she calls the entire "genre that Kristen Wiig did," specifically citing ridiculously hilarious sketches like "Liza Minnelli Tries to Turn Off a Lamp" and when Wiig played Ann Margaret trying to throw out a piece of paper.

"Kristen at her finest. She is the best physical comedian. It's my favorite thing," she said, adding that sketches like those inspired some of her own, such as "Jennifer Coolidge Is Impressed by Christmas Stuff."

"It's such a risk of a pitch at the show, but those are my favorite," she continued. "Then when Kristen came back and hosted, we were like, 'Yeah, you'll dance weird. She's like, 'Great, love it!' And that was that."

Ann-Margret

Chloe Fineman's favorite SNL sketches include "Dog Show" and "Natalie's Rap"

For her second pick, Fineman chose the recurring "Dog Show" sketch that ran between December 1998 to November 2000. Starring Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon, they could be considered a sort of forebear of Kate McKinnon's "Whiskers R We" sketches.

Will Ferrell as David Larry and Molly Shannon as Miss Colleen during "Dog Show" sketch on Saturday Night Live in 2000. Photo: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBCU Photo Bank

"I don't know what they were thinking when they made the sketch, but it's just 'Dog Show', Fineman said. "There's dogs — and I love dogs —and I love wacky wigs."

"I return to it many times a year when I'm like, 'What do I write?' You know, sometimes it could literally just be 'Dog Show.' It's so perfect,'" Fineman of its influence on her time at SNL.

Fineman's third and final choice was "pretty much anything Lonely Island ever did," but she confessed a special affinity for "Natalie's Rap," the SNL digital short from Natalie Portman's March 4, 2006, episode.

"It's frozen in a time when I, too, had that pixie cut," Fineman said of the viral video. "And it just rules."

When Portman visited Late Night with Seth Meyers in July 2024, Seth Meyers told The Lady in the Lake star that her performance and lyrical skills in "Natalie's Rap" were "beyond anybody's highest expectations."

Portman said "the adrenaline and creativity of Saturday Night Live — I was just like 'oh, my God, I want to do this as often as I can!'" — creativity that's still inspiring cast members like Fineman nearly 18 years later.