Conclave: Cast & Characters of Edward Berger's Vatican Thriller, Explained

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Robert Harris, Conclave hits the big screen October 25.

The search for a new pope begins in Focus Features' Conclave. A high-stakes religious thriller set in Vatican City, the film is an adaptation of the bestselling novel by author Robert Harris (Fatherland, Munich). Edward Berger — whose 2022 adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front took home a total of four Academy Awards — directed the feature, which centers on the top-secret titular process, in which the College of Cardinals sequesters themselves in the Sistine Chapel until a new pope is chosen.

Marked by political intrigue, shadowy power plays, and Church-threatening secrets, Conclave throws a slew of characters at the audience in quick succession. Here's a rundown of all the major players in this Catholic-inspired game of thrones.

The cast and characters of religious thriller Conclave, explained

Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Lawrence

Ralph Fiennes stars as Cardinal Lawrence in director Edward Berger's CONCLAVE.

The dean of the College of Cardinals and a man struggling with his own faith, Ralph Fiennes' Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with running the Conclave, the secretive election process that will select a new pope. As the process gets underway, however, the cardinal discovers a secret that could rock the Catholic Church to its very core. "He has stopped believing he’s the right person to be a cardinal," Berger explains in the official production notes. "He asked permission to leave Rome and go to a monastery to try to rediscover his faith, but the pope denied his request. He’s riddled with doubt that he must continually overcome. That’s what interested me the most."

Where you've seen Fiennes before: Schindler's List, The King's Man, Harry Potter films

Stanley Tucci as Cardinal Bellini

Stanley Tucci attends the "Conclave" Headline Gala during the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2024 in London, England.

Acting in the role of Cardinal Secretary of State, Stanley Tucci's Bellini oversees all of the Vatican's political and diplomatic activities. Unlike Cardinal Lawrence, though, he is certain of his connection to God. "The Catholic Church has been his life since early adulthood,” states Tucci. "He is great friends with Cardinal Lawrence, but the complexities of this Conclave test that friendship."

Where you've seen Tucci before: The Lovely Bones, Citadel, The Hunger Games

John Lithgow as Cardinal Tremblay

Cardinal Tremblay (John Lithgow) in director Edward Berger's "Conclave", a Focus Features release.

A cardinal hailing from Canada, John Lithgow's Cardinal Tremblay is one of the frontrunners to become the next pope. Described as the "leading conservative candidate," Cardinal Tremblay relies on his infectious charm to get ahead. But like every other man hoping to lead the Catholic denomination, he's got secrets that could destroy his chances at nabbing the top job. "Each of the men who emerge as likely candidates are so different and each would create a Catholic Church in his own image,” Lithgow notes. "Religious moviegoers might view it in a certain way, but non-religious folks can simply appreciate the storytelling and the mysteries."

Where you've seen Lithgow before: Dexter, How I Met Your Mother, Interstellar

Lucian Msamati as Cardinal Adeyemi

Lucian Msamati attends the press night after party for "Waiting For Godot" at The Haymarket Hotel on September 19, 2024 in London, England.

Lucian Msamati's Cardinal Adeyemi is from Nigeria, and if all goes well, he'll become the first African pope in history. "For Adeyemi I needed to find a man who I believe to be a scholar, a brilliant thinker who has dedicated his life to his belief," Berger says. "Lucian was the person who could take us on the journey from complete self-confidence, ambition and pride to a place of humility and fragility. We see him bare his vulnerability and crumble in front of our eyes… which makes him so very human. He is a wonderful actor."

Where you've seen Msamati before: The Good Liar, See How They Run, His Dark Materials

Carlos Diehz as Cardinal Benitez

Carlos Diehz attends the world premiere of "Conclave" at the Princess of Wales theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on September 9, 2024.

A surprise addition to the Conclave (courtesy of the deceased pope), Carlos Diehz's Cardinal Benitez of Kabul throws a major wrench into the proceedings with his selfless attitude and unswerving commitment to the Church. "Many things make Benítez somewhat unique among the cardinals," Diehz explains. "His faith makes him impervious to the allegiances around him and allows him to focus on his commitment to God and to the process itself."

Where you've seen Diehz before: The Vegan Vampire, It Gets Dark Too Early

Sergio Castellitto as Cardinal Tedesco

Sergio Castellitto stars as Cardinal Tedesco in director Edward Berger's CONCLAVE.

The pope hopeful from Venice, Sergio Castellitto's Cardinal Tedesco is as outspoken as he is power-hungry. "[He] wants to lead the Catholic Church back into the Dark Ages," Berger teases. "He is an extrovert, a person who likes to say what he thinks, especially if it creates conflict. He enjoys life and loves power. He wants to make sure that he gets that power. And he’s a wonderful contrast to all the other characters."

Where you've seen Castellitto before: The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, La Famiglia, Le Grand Bleu

Isabella Rossellini as Sister Agnes

Sister Agnes (Isabella Rossellini) in director Edward Berger's "Conclave", a Focus Features release.

A notable contrast to the male-heavy ensemble, Isabella Rossellini's Sister Agnes is in charge of running Casa Santa Marta, the place where the cardinals must live during the Conclave. While she does wield a modicum of power in such a patriarchal system, Agnes represents the voices that don't get much of a say in how the Catholic Church is run. "It’s impossible not to love her," Berger says of Rossellini. "She’s full of depth and warmth. She brings the sunshine with her. And she brings that to Sister Agnes, who says very little, but quietly influences the proceedings."

Where you've seen Rossellini before: Blue Velvet, Death Becomes Her, Spaceman

Conclave opens in theaters everywhere October 25. Click here for tickets.