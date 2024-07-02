Celebrate The Despicable Me 4 Release & the Paris Olympics With This Sweet Deal

It's a big summer with the Despicable Me 4 release and the Paris Olympics. Here's how you can celebrate in style.

Fandango is celebrating the release of Despicable Me 4 and the upcoming Olympic Summer Games in Paris with its a new promotion designed to give you the perfect clothing accessory to go along with your viewing of either the newest movie in the franchise or the Paris games.

Fandango's new "Ticket and a Tee" promotion, which was announced today, is the perfect blend of Olympics and Despicable Me 4 fandom. For a limited time only and the low-low price of $39.99, fans of the iconic Illumination franchise can get their hands on a ticket to the animated sequel (only in theaters July 3), as well as an exclusive T-Shirt depicting those lovable Minions cheering on the American athletes competing in this year's Olympics. It's not the first time they've cheered on the athletes either. The offer is valid at all participating theaters nationwide.

Fandango Offers Olympics-Themed Despicable Me T-Shirt

Photo: Illumination & Universal Pictures

How to Watch Despicable Me 4

Despicable Me 4 opens in theaters on July 3. Click here to pick up tickets!

In the fourth installment, Gru (Steve Carrell), Lucy (Kristen Wiig), their three daughters — Agnes (Madison Polan), Margo (Dana Gaier), Edith (Miranda Cosgrove) — and newborn baby Gru Jr. are forced to go into witness protection after Gru's old nemesis, Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell), escapes from prison. Pierre Coffin, Sofia Vergara, Steve Coogan, Joey King, Stephen Colbert, and Chloe Fineman round out the core voice cast.

“Our goal is to cater to the audience’s affection for these characters while infusing new elements to invigorate the narrative,” director Chris Renaud says in the production notes. “Similar to the depth of the characters in the James Bond franchise, we delve into Gru’s world of supervillains and heroes, intricately woven with his family life. Each installment presents new challenges for Gru, both professionally and personally, ensuring a dynamic and engaging storyline that keeps audiences returning to the theater.”

Want to catch up on the story thus far? The first three Despicable Me films are now streaming on Peacock!

According to Fandango's 2024 Moviegoing Trends and Insights Study, whose insights were made public in the spring, 6,000 respondents named Despicable Me 4 as the third-most anticipated movie of the summer. "2024 is continuing the positive momentum as moviegoers can’t wait to see their favorite characters and franchises return to the big screen this summer,” Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango, said in a statement at the time.

How to Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics

Every event of the Summer Games will stream live on Peacock. Opening Ceremony coverage begins July 26 at 12 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The NBCUniversal platform currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($5.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($11.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!