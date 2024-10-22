Before you ask, the answer is no: The trailer does not use the Nazareth song of the same name.

Ke Huy Quan is a "Different Kind of Action Star" in First Trailer for Love Hurts, From Nobody Creators (WATCH)

The production banner 87North, the crew behind John Wick, Bullet Train, Violent Night, and Nobody is back with more action-based thrills in the debut trailer for veteran stunt coordinator JoJo Eusebio's feature debut: Love Hurts.

Academy Award-winner Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) once again gets to let his stunt choreography skills shine in the role of Marvin Gable, a successful and mild-mannered realtor in the Milkwaukee suburbs hiding a dark secret that's revealed by the arrival of a crimson envelope containing two cryptic messages: "Love Hurts" and "Hiding ain't Living."

The letter, it transpires, was sent by Rose (Ariana DeBose), a disgruntled former partner in crime Marvin left for dead years before. Her return forcibly drags the realtor back into a shady world of hitmen, double-crosses, deadly war zones, and the occasional open house. Hunted by his vicious crime lord brother, Knuckles (Daniel Wu), "Marvin must confront the choices that haunt him and the history he never truly buried," reads the official synopsis.

Recently speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Quan confessed he was initially puzzled after being first offered the role and suggested they pursue Jason Statham instead. Thankfully, the producers persisted and convinced the actor, who saw Marvin as “a different kind of action star, not the action star we have seen in the last few decade," Quan said. "He's not afraid to be vulnerable; he doesn't look like a badass until the situation is called for. That’s an interesting take on the genre."

Watch the first trailer for Ke Huy Quan action-thriller, Love Hurts

Who stars in Love Hurts?

Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) leads the film's ensemble, which also includes Ariana DeBose (Argylle), Daniel Wu (Tomb Raider), Sean Astin (Stranger Things), Mustafa Shakir (Cowboy Bebop), Lio Tipton (Warm Bodies), Rhys Darby (Our Flag Means Death), André Eriksen (Violent Night), and former NFL champion Marshawn Lynch.

Check out the first stills and poster for Love Hurts

When does Love Hurts open in theaters? Love Hurts will exclusively hit the big screen Friday, February 7, 2025.



The film is written by Matthew Murray, Josh Stoddard, and Luke Passmore. It's produced by Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, and Guy Danella. Ben Ormand serves as executive producer.