Jake Johnson Says Prince Was Responsible For Nick & Jess Romance On 'New Girl'

Who knew an Abraham Lincoln costume could be so telling.

Did You Ever Notice These Spoilers Hidden in This New Girl Halloween Episode?

It might be spooky season, but our favorite comfort shows have us covered with hilarious Halloween episodes. Who can forget Jim’s “Three-Hole Punch” costume on The Office? The same goes for New Girl when Nick Miller lets out a scream that could herd a pack of dogs while walking through a haunted house.

New Girl, streaming on Peacock, finished its seven-season run in 2018, but fandom for the show remains as strong as Schmidt’s feelings about youths. Starring Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Hannah Simone, Lamorne Morris, and Damon Wayans Jr., New Girl is one of those quotable sitcoms folks love to rewatch for Easter eggs or behind-the-scenes details. And the Halloween episodes are full of them.

Read on to learn all about New Girl’s Halloween episodes, details you might've missed, and how to watch them now.

How many New Girl Halloween episodes are there? There are only two Halloween episodes of New Girl: Season 2, Episode 6 “Halloween” and Season 3, Episode 6 “Keaton.”

Robby (Nelson Franklin) stands up for himself when Schmidt (Max Greenfield) tries to convince him he isn't good enough for Cece. Photo: Greg Gayne/FOX

The “Halloween” episode from New Girl Season 2 teased future plot points

As New Girl fans have rewatched the series over the years, they’ve noticed a couple plot hints that would end up happening in later seasons.

In the “Halloween” episode from New Girl Season 2, Jess is dressed up as a zombie in the opening scene as she heads off to her new job at a haunted house. Jess is later seen stitching together a Ninja Turtles costume for Cece’s boyfriend Robbie, prompting a few one-liners from a very jealous Schmidt.

Once the crew makes it to the Halloween festival, we see Winston is dressed up as a police officer, which is the first bit of foreshadowing in the episode. “Woo, looky here! One of my brothers in blue. That gun looks real, let me see that,” Winston says to an actual police officer at the haunted house who scares the bejesus out of him as he yells at Winston to, “Stand down!”

Fast-forward to Season 3, and Winston becomes a cop for the LAPD.

The next piece of foreshadowing happens when Cece and Robbie are on a carousel. Out of nowhere, Schmidt jumps behind Cece, who’s dressed as an angel in a long white dress. Meanwhile, Schmidt is dressed as President Lincoln in a black tux and top hat. “The two of you together on that horse, you kinda look like a bride and a groom,” Robbie comments.

Cece and Schmidt get back together by Season 4 of New Girl and get married in the Season 5 finale.

We also hear Nick’s impossibly high-pitched scream for the first time, which happens many times throughout the series.

Winston Bishop (Lamorne Morris) appears in Season 2 Episode 6 of New Girl. Photo: Greg Gayne/FOX

The Season 3 Halloween episode snuck in New Girl trivia

In “Keaton,” Jess hosts a Halloween party at the loft, but things are awkward for the group after Cece finds out Schmidt has been cheating on her with Elizabeth. To help Schmidt get out of his funk, Nick and Winston tell Jess about their secret emails pretending to be Schmidt’s “old friend” and star of Batman, Michael Keaton.

Throughout the episode, Jess refers to the movie incorrectly, saying “The Batman” and “The Batmanmobile.” But as one Reddit post pointed out, Jess says “Batmobile” correctly in Season 1, Episode 22 “Tomatoes.” What’s more, many New Girl fans have reported that they've gotten a response from the “keatonpotatoes@aol.com” email address referenced in the episode, though it’s not clear who's managed the account.

And finally, you might’ve missed it the first time watching, but at the end of the episode, Schmidt moves out of the loft and throws a broom at a brick wall. When the end of the broom stick gets stuck in the wall, it’s revealed the bricks are fake. Or, as some fans on Reddit choose to believe, “Schmidt IS Batman.”

All seven seasons and 146 episodes of New Girl are available to stream on Peacock.