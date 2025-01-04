All About David Genat’s Family & Kids

As a super-successful Survivor and Celebrity Apprentice player, David Genat has proven himself to be charming, clever and tenacious. Now, he's on Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island, with the chance to turn strategy into major bucks. But what about his home life in Perth, Australia? Get to know the model's family, here.

David Genat and movement coach Pearl Christensen share a daughter, Rei

Genat opened up to Who about raising Rei to be herself in the age of social media, reflecting, "We want her to be accepted for who she is no matter how she pans out. We want her to be herself and not feel the weight of conventional beauty standards. And look, I’m coming from the modelling business, I’ve been judged on the way I look for 20 years but … I think people are really craving for realness."

Genat has two sons, Winston and Hugo, from a previous relationship

Genat spent nearly two decades living in the U.S. to further his modeling career, but after winning Australian Survivor: All Stars, he decided to use his winnings to move back home so that he could raise Rei alongside his kids from his first marriage. Genat and his ex-wife, jewellery designer Kathleen, share two sons, Winston and Hugo.

"We’ve moved back to Australia and will be back now for a few years...My daughter is 8 now, and I’ve been living in New York for 17 years. Two of my boys have been growing up in Perth and they can’t quite get the same relationship through Skype as they would in person. It’s pretty expensive to fly a family of four here and have a place to stay. We were intent on making the move back," he explained to Now to Love in 2020.

He added that he'd be dedicating most of his winnings to his family, saying, "We’re going to use it for the kids education, my daughter is dyslexic so there will be a lot going into there and my wife has some health complications with an auto immune problem with Lupus."

“My dreams came true. Moving to Australia had been on our minds and our mental load for a while. Having the kids growing up in different cities has been pretty heartbreaking for us. We’d talked about it for a long time but being financially stable now gave us the ability to do it," he told MamaMia after making the move.

“I have three kids, I love them to bits,” Genat said during an episode of Australian Survivor: All Stars, per PopSugar. “I try to think of everything I do as a way to help them.”

Check out a picture of the whole family here.

During his time on 2019's Champions vs Contenders, Genat received a special reward in the form of a plate decorated by his kids. “Thank you Dad for helping me on sport,” Winston’s message read, while Hugo wrote, “I love you Daddy, from Hugo” and Rei wrote, “Dear Dad. I love you and am thinking of you always,” per Now to Love. So cute!